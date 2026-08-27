Yamaha YZF R2 Launched In India At Rs 2.30 Lakh

Yamaha Motor India has launched the YZF-R2 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the prices for the top R2 M variant go up to 2.53 Lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries begin in September 2026. The motorcycle joins the R15 in the brand's lineup and is the latest motorcycle of the family with the R pedigree.

Yamaha YZF-R2: Engine, Chassis

The Yamaha YZF-R2 gets a newly designed chassis. For the motorcycle, the weight of the chassis has been reduced by over 2 kg compared to the R15, while maintaining the rigidity. With all of this, the motorcycle tips the scales at 149 kg, making it lightest in the segment.

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The unit houses a newly developed 204cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 26.1 bhp of powerand 19.1Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and gets a slip-and-assist clutch as standard. The brand is offering Mid and M variants with a quickshifter, as standard.

Yamaha YZF-R2: Hardware

As for the hardware, the motorcycle comes with a 282mm front disc brake accompanied by a 220 mm disc brake at rear end, as well. The suspension setup consists of adjustable inverted front forks and monoshock setup. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels and has a seat height of 810 mm.

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Yamaha YZF-R2: Design

The Yamaha YZF-R2 continues with the signature styling associated with the R-series motorcycles of the brand. It continues to get a aggressive looks with full-fairing with a layered design. The front fascia of the motorcycle consist of sleek LED lights and DRLs completing the look. Furthermore, the tank continues to be well sculpted along with a sharp tail section, an element previously seen on the R15 and R3 in India.

All of this is complemented by the presence of five colour options: Metallic Black, Dark Bluish Gray, Matte White Pearl, Racing Blue, and Metallic Gray. Among these, the Gray paint is limited to the top-end variant.

Yamaha YZF-R2: Features

Riders can choose from four riding modes: Street, Rain, Sport and Custom. The R2M additionally gets a 5-onch TFT-screen, smart key, and adjustable levers and footpegs among other features.