Not Giva, But Here Are 5 Raksha Bandhan Gifts For Your Car-Lover Sister

Raksha Bandhan gifts do not always have to be jewellery, chocolates or another generic gift hamper. If your sister loves her car almost as much as you love annoying her, here are five automotive-themed gifts that she might actually use.

1. Dash Cam: Because Indian Roads Need Receipts

A dash cam is one of those gifts that may not look particularly exciting when wrapped, but can prove incredibly useful on Indian roads. From unexpected incidents to questionable driving around you, having a video record can come in handy. A practical gift for the sister who spends plenty of time behind the wheel.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF R2 Launched In India At Rs 2.30 Lakh

2. Portable Tyre Inflator: The Gift That Saves A Stranded Sunday

A low tyre can ruin a perfectly good weekend plan. A portable tyre inflator is compact, easy to keep in the boot and can be useful when you are nowhere near a petrol pump. Not the most glamorous Raksha Bandhan gift, admittedly, but definitely one she may thank you for later.

Also Read: Yamaha R2 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specs, Engine, Rivals, And More

3. Personalised Car Keychain Or Key Cover: Small Gift, Personal Touch

Sometimes, you do not need to spend a fortune. A personalised keychain or a custom key cover featuring her initials, favourite colour or even her car's registration number can make for a thoughtful little gift. It is simple, personal and something she will see every time she picks up the keys.

Also Read: Suzuki Unveils e-Sky Electric Kei Car, Offers 310 Km Range

4. Wireless Car Charger And Phone Mount: For The Permanently-5%-Battery Sister

We all know that person. The phone is always at 5 per cent, the charging cable is missing, and Google Maps is running at the exact moment the battery warning appears. A good wireless car charger combined with a secure phone mount is a genuinely useful gift for daily commuting and road trips.

5. Car Air Diffuser Or Premium Car Perfume: Because Her Car Deserves Better Vibes Than Traffic

Indian traffic can test anyone's patience, but at least the cabin can smell nice while you are stuck in it. A premium car perfume or diffuser can add a personal touch to her car and make daily commutes slightly more pleasant.

So, no, you do not have to buy Giva this Raksha Bandhan. If your sister is a proper car enthusiast, these five gifts might make considerably more sense.