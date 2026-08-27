Partial Lunar Eclipse On Raksha Bandhan 2026: Will Sutak Affect Rakhi Muhurat And Rituals?

Sutak Kaal on Raksha Bandhan 2026? Raksha Bandhan is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals in India that celebrates the beautiful bond of love and care between brothers and sisters. The festival is celebrated with sisters tying a sacred thread, Rakhi, around their brothers' wrists, wishing them health and prosperity. Meanwhile, brothers pledge to protect their sisters. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 28, which coincides with a partial lunar eclipse. Those who are making preparations for the festival have raised concerns, asking whether Sutak Kaal would affect the festivities.

For those who don't know, Sutak is the traditional period of fasts and ritual restrictions that are linked to both solar and lunar eclipses. During this time, people generally avoid any auspicious tasks during this time. They clean their houses and offer prayers once this period ends.

Also read | Raksha Bandhan 2026: When Should You Tie Rakhi? Complete Purnima Tithi Details

Will Sutak affect Raksha Bandhan?

The short answer is no; Sutak does not apply, and you can tie Rakhi during the shubh muhurat. "As per Hindu religious books, including Dharma Sindhu and Nirnaya Sindhu, for the Raksha Bandhan ceremony, Sutak is not considered. In other words, Muhurta to tie Rakhi is not changed due to Chandra Grahan," Drik Panchang wrote on its official website.

"As per Dharma Sindhu, for the Raksha Bandhan ceremony only Bhadra time is prohibited. Sutak timings applicable for Sankranti and Lunar Eclipse are not applicable to Raksha Bandhan ceremony."

Is a partial lunar eclipse visible in India?

Unfortunately, the lunar eclipse will not be visible in India. It will be visible across Western Europe, including Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, and Germany.

As per traditional beliefs, Sutak Kaal is applied only in regions where the eclipse can actually be seen.

Hence, no Sutak is observed on the day of Raksha Bandhan.

The temples will remain open and auspicious ceremonies will also proceed as scheduled.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat is between 05:57 AM and 09:48 AM on August 28. The duration is 03 hours and 51 minutes.