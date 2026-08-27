"Unprecedented Disaster, Relief Ops On": Nepal PM On Flash Floods

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah has called the flash-flood situation in the country an "unprecedented disaster" and asserted that the government is engaged in rescue and relief operations "as quickly and effectively as possible". LIVE UPDATES

In a statement released today, Shah said that the Nepali Army has so far rescued 116 people from Timure in Rasuwa district. Of these, 95 are Nepali citizens, and 21 are Indian nationals. Additionally, seven Nepali citizens trapped inside a tunnel were also rescued.

"Rescue flights have been operating since 6:30 AM this morning. More than 15 flights have been conducted so far, and additional helicopters have been kept on standby for rescue operations...At a time when the country is facing this unprecedented disaster, the government is engaged in rescue and relief operations as quickly and effectively as possible. With the support and cooperation of the entire country, Nepalis around the world, and the international community, we are collectively facing this difficult situation," he said.

Rescuers use an excavator to transport a flood survivor in Nepal

Photo Credit: AFP

The Nepali PM said that during the rescue operations, critically ill people, the elderly, women, and children will be given priority for evacuation by helicopter.

According to Shah, efforts are underway to rapidly deliver essential relief supplies, including generators, portable mobile towers, medical supplies, tents, and machines for cutting iron and stone, among other items. "Temporary arrangements for mobile network connectivity and mobile phone charging will soon be established in the disaster-affected areas to help people maintain communication," he said.

A temporary camp has been set up in Nuwakot, with arrangements for food and drinking water, Shah said.

Apart from this, the drone survey of all the affected locations is in its final stage, the PM said, adding that it would help facilitate more efficient and effective rescue and relief operations.

"I appeal to everyone to remain patient and calm, wait for rescue and relief operations, and cooperate in confronting this disaster. The entire state machinery is mobilised to carry out rescue operations as soon as possible. With hope and confidence, we must all remain united and confront this disaster with determination. I express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who is extending their cooperation and standing together with us during this difficult time," he said.

At least 165 people have been killed in Nepal and Tibet in the flash floods, with hundreds, including a large number of foreign tourists, remaining missing. Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, while speaking at the NDTV World Anviksha Summit in Kathmandu, said that at least 300 Indian nationals - mostly Mansarovar pilgrims - have been reported missing.

In all, around 500 foreign nationals are out of contact at present, the minister said.

Devastating footage of the aftermath of the floods showed homes, bridges, and roads swept away, leaving nothing but mud-filled tracks.

According to officials, two buses of the 'India-Nepal Friendship Bus Service' have been stranded in the floods. Both buses are carrying 25 to 30 passengers, and all of them are reported to be safe.