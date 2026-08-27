'Nearly 300 Indians Among Thousands Reported Missing': Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal On Floods

"Town after town have been wiped out within hours," said Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal as he recounted the initial estimate of the devastating flash floods that stuck Nepal on Thursday.

Speaking at the NDTV World Anviksha Summit in Kathmandu, Khanal confirmed that 160 people have died and thousands remained untraced after the tragedy in the Rasuwa region.

"Thousands of families have lost homes and are missing as of now. We are still trying to ascertain the full extent of the disaster."

The minister also informed that at least 300 Indian nationals, mostly Masarovar pilgrims, have been reported missing in the flash floods.

"Foreign nationals, including Indians, take the route in the affected area to the Masarovar Yatra. Close to 300 Indians have been reported mssing and the government is trying to establish contact with them," Khanal said.

In all around 500 foreign nationals are out of contact at present, the minister informed.

He added that the Nepal government has been in constant with embassies of other countries regarding the safety of the foreign nationals missing.

"We are as committed to the safety and well being of foreign nationals as we are to the Nepali citizens," the minister stated.

Describing the flash floods as one the worst disaster to have struck the Himalayan nation in recent times, Khanal thanked India for the prompt relief being sent by New Delhi.

"Right now the focus is on rescue and immediate relief. Many from across the globe are supporting and empathising with Nepal. Government of India has already sent relief. We express gratitude."

The minister also appealed to the world to stand by Nepal is this hour crisis and continue to visit the country to hep it rebuild itself. He informed that most tourist sites in Nepal are untouched by the floods and remain open to tourists.

"Beyond immediate relief, it is important that the world remain connected with Nepal and help us rebuild. Tourism is critical to our rebuilding efforts. Would like to emphasise that majority of Nepal is not impacted and most tourist areas are still open. Places like Pokhra and Mount Everest Region are open to tourists and safe. Request people to spend their tourism dollar in Nepal which will help us rebuild over the next few months," Khanal urged.

"We have emerged stonger after past tragedies, most recently the big 2015 earthquake. Nepal will rebuild itself again," the minister said.



