Amid Flood, Nepal Minister Talks About 'Action-Oriented' 'Rockstar' PM Shah

Just five months into office, Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra 'Balen' Shah is dealing with its biggest administrative challenge as a flash flood left a trail of destruction in three districts along the Tibet border. While Shah flew to Nuwako to inspect the damage, Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told NDTV how the 'rockstar' prime minister deals with challenges and his efforts to bring the best governance for Nepali people.

Speaking at the NDTV World Anviksha Summit in Kathmandu, Khanal described Shah as an action-oriented prime minister who wants fast results from his cabinet.

"He wants results, and he wants the results very fast. He's very focused on deliverables. When it is a matter of governance, he wants to see that public services are accessible to Nepali people without much hassle," he said.

According to Khanal, PM Shah wants Nepali people to experience government from the perspective of service and results.

"He trusts his team. He delegates a lot, and he does not interfere or micromanage in terms of management. But he likes to delegate and expects outcomes from his cabinet minister," he added.

The Nepali minister also talked about the devastating flash floods that struck the Himalayan nation, killing at least 162 people. He said that over 500 people remain missing due to the floods, among whom at least 300 are Indian nationals, mostly Masarovar pilgrims.

"Foreign nationals, including Indians, take the route in the affected area to the Masarovar Yatra. Close to 300 Indians have been reported missing, and the government is trying to establish contact with them," Khanal said.

He added that the Nepal government has been in constant contact with embassies of other countries regarding the safety of the foreign nationals missing.

"We are as committed to the safety and well-being of foreign nationals as we are to the Nepali citizens," the minister stated.

Describing the flash floods as one of the worst disasters to have struck the Himalayan nation in recent times, Khanal thanked India for the prompt relief being sent by New Delhi.

PM Shah, meanwhile, assured citizens that the government is deploying its full state apparatus for immediate rescue and relief operations following devastating floods across the country. Addressing the nation in a social media update on Thursday, Prime Minister Shah detailed ongoing efforts coordinated alongside national agencies, non-governmental groups, and international partners.