Raksha Bandhan 2026: When Should You Tie Rakhi? Shubh Muhurat And Complete Purnima Tithi Details

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Raksha Bandhan, popularly known as Rakhi, is one of the most cherished festivals in India. It celebrates the beautiful bond of love, care, and protection between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread, Rakhi, around their brothers' wrists, wishing them health and prosperity. Meanwhile, brothers pledge to protect their sisters through all of life's ups and downs.

If you are planning the festivities for 2026, here is everything you need to know about the exact dates, timings, and traditions to follow.

When is Raksha Bandhan 2026?

Raksha Bandhan falls every year on the Purnima, the full moon day, of the Hindu month of Shravana. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Friday, August 28.

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Purnima Tithi Timings

Because Hindu festivals follow the lunar calendar, the Purnima Tithi spans across two calendar days. Performing the rituals during the correct Tithi window is essential for traditional observances.

Purnima Tithi Begins: As per Drik Panchang, the full moon date will begin at 5:38 AM on August 27

Purnima Tithi Ends: It will end at 09:48 AM on August 28.

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Shubh Muhurat

According to Hindu traditions, tying a Rakhi during Bhadra, an inauspicious astrological period, should strictly be avoided. Rituals performed during Bhadra are believed to bring bad luck or difficulties.

The Drik Panchang states that shubh muhurat is between 05:57 AM and 09:48 AM on August 28, and the duration is 03 hours and 51 minutes.

Will the lunar eclipse affect Rakhi?

On the same day, a lunar eclipse will indeed occur, but it will not be visible in India. Therefore, the religious impact of the eclipse, or the sutak, will not be valid. This means that the festival of Rakhi can be celebrated across the country without any obstacles.

Simple Rituals for Raksha Bandhan

Prepare the Thali: Arrange a small tray containing a lit diya, kumkum, akshat, sweets, and the Rakhi thread.

Apply Tilak: Settle your brother comfortably, apply the kumkum and rice grains gently on his forehead as a blessing.

Tie the Rakhi: Tie the sacred thread securely around your brother's right wrist while wishing for his long life and well-being.

Offer Sweets: Share sweets to bring good sweetness and joy into the bond.

Exchange Gifts: Brothers present gifts or cash tokens to their sisters along with a promise to support them always.