Raksha Bandhan Gift In Chhattisgarh: Rs 1,000 Disbursed To Eligible Women Under Mahtari Vandana Yojana

The Chhattisgarh government has given a sweet gift to the females ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has released the 31st instalment for the Mahtari Vandana Yojana ahead of schedule. Consequently, Rs 1,000 is being credited to the accounts of eligible women before the festival. On August 25, CM Vishnu Deo attended the Matru Shakti Samman Samaroh in Balod district, where he released the funds for the scheme. The government stated that the money would be transferred to women's bank accounts before Raksha Bandhan, ensuring eligible women receive financial assistance before the festival.

Under the Mahtari Vandana Yojana, eligible women receive financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month, transferred directly to their bank accounts. The government's objective with this scheme is to empower women to become self-reliant by providing monthly financial aid. Women are free to spend this money however they choose.

Eligibility for Mahtari Vandana Yojana

The benefits of the Mahtari Vandana Yojana are extended to local women of Chhattisgarh. Eligibility extends to married, widowed, divorced, and abandoned women. For married women, the condition is that they must be at least 21 years of age as of January 1st of the year in which the application is filed. Documents such as Aadhaar card, mobile number, and bank account details are required for the scheme. Notably, the mobile number must be linked to the bank account.

Benefits Under Mahtari Vandana Yojana

Eligible women receive a monthly payment of Rs 1,000 directly into their accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Additionally, for women receiving a pension of less than Rs 1,000 under social assistance pension schemes, the difference is covered by the Mahtari Vandana Yojana. For example, if a woman receives a pension of Rs 600, she is provided an additional Rs 400 through this scheme.

The Chhattisgarh government is preparing to expand the scope of the Mahtari Vandana Yojana. Reports indicate that the government is drafting a proposal to add three new categories to the scheme. The proposal includes unmarried women with disabilities, transgender individuals, and women over the age of 40. Once the proposal is approved, a monthly sum of Rs 1,000 will be deposited into the accounts of women belonging to these three categories.