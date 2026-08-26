President Murmu To Interact With Students And Teachers On Raksha Bandhan At Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu will interact with students and teachers from government schools across the country at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, celebrating the timeless bond of affection, care and togetherness, bringing together young minds from diverse backgrounds. School students from several states have shared their excitement online for the meet on August 28.

Announcing the meet on social media, the Ministry of Education stated:

"On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, will interact with students and teachers from government schools across the country at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The interaction celebrates the timeless bond of affection, care and togetherness, bringing together young minds from diverse backgrounds in the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

In a video message, girl students from Gujarat express their excitement to meet the President.

"Visiting the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be a moment of special pride and joy for the students. Everyone is eagerly awaiting this beautiful occasion," the official post read.

In another post on X, children from Chandigarh share their happiness:

Last year, Murmu met and interacted with students from diverse educational institutions, including government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), along with Children with Special Needs, representing various states and Union Territories at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 9.

In 2025, the event featured vibrant cultural presentations by students, who donned their traditional attire and showcased the rich traditions of their respective regions. As part of the celebration last year, students presented eco-friendly rakhis and handmade greeting cards to the President, symbolising environmental awareness, creativity and inclusivity.