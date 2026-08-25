School Assembly News Headlines (August 26): Top National, International, Education News

Internationally, diplomatic moves and sanctions dominate the news.
School Assembly News Headlines (August 26): From defence tech transfers and civic rows to raging protests and a sudden power tariff debate dominate the national headlines. Internationally, diplomatic moves and sanctions dominate the news. On campus and in schools, the focus is firmly on teachers' recognition, research breakthroughs, exam and admission developments, and safety probes at premier institutes.
Top National News
- Rajnath Singh Clears Transfer Of DRDO Missile Technologies To Indian Firms
- As Census 2027 Nears, Protests Intensify In Manipur Over NRC
- "Taken Out Of Context": Nitin Gadkari's Office On "Can't Work As Before" Remark
- Surat Fish Market Named After PM Modi Without Civic Body Approval, Row Erupts
- Bihar Students Break Barricades, Stones Thrown, Cops Use Water Cannons
- J&K Power Hike Triggers Opposition Protest, Omar Abdullah Defends Move
- Tarun Tejpal Asked By Supreme Court To Surrender In Three Weeks
- "Don't Bring Mobs Into Schools": Mohandas Pai On CJP's School Inspections
- 'Not On Our To-Do List': Nara Lokesh On Sri City Airport Proposal For Chennai
- Security Forces Seize Guns, Ammunition, Bulletproof Vests In Manipur
- Body Of Delhi Teenager, Who Fell In Drain Chasing Kite, Found After 4 Days
- Rs 716 Crore Bypass To Decongest Dehradun, Ease Travel From Delhi-NCR
- Should Know Basic Marathi, No Need To Be Expert: Devendra Fadnavis On Language Row
- Heavy Rain In Delhi For Second Day, Red Alert Issued
Top International News
- US Military Aircraft Lands In Moscow, Kremlin Claims It Had No Idea
- US Supreme Court Clears Way For Trump's Mail Voting Plan Ahead Of Midterms
- Trump Invested Up To $50,000 In Elon Musk's SpaceX Shares: Report
- 'Fully Prepared': Iran Threatens Retaliation After Trump Widens Sanctions
- US Plans Visa Revocation For Up To 2,00,000 Foreigners Seeking Asylum: Report
- Trump Spoke With Pak Army Chief Last Week Ahead Of Iran Visit: Report
- "Economic Asphyxiation": US Announces New Sanctions Campaign Against Iran
- "Economic Asphyxiation": US Announces New Sanctions Campaign Against Iran
- Has "Two-Year Plan" To Counter US Sanctions: Iran
Top Education News
- President Murmu To Honour 48 School Teachers With National Awards On Teachers' Day
- 'You Missed The Bus': Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Reopen CBSE OSM Window
- 21 Higher Education And Polytechnic Faculties To Receive National Teachers Award 2026 On This Day
- IISc Scientists Discover Cow Gut Enzyme That Breaks Down Superbug's Armour
- IIT Bombay Sets 8-Year Limit For PhD Completion After Review
- Medical Board Replies To "NEET PG Postponement" Post On Social Media, Says Legal Action May Follow
- IIT Delhi Sets Up External Panel To Probe Into MSc Physics Student Rishikesh Kumar's Death
- UK Graduate Job Vacancies Fall Nearly 50% In One Year: Report
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