School Assembly News Headlines (August 26): Top National, International, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (August 26): From defence tech transfers and civic rows to raging protests and a sudden power tariff debate dominate the national headlines. Internationally, diplomatic moves and sanctions dominate the news. On campus and in schools, the focus is firmly on teachers' recognition, research breakthroughs, exam and admission developments, and safety probes at premier institutes.

Top National News

Rajnath Singh Clears Transfer Of DRDO Missile Technologies To Indian Firms

As Census 2027 Nears, Protests Intensify In Manipur Over NRC

"Taken Out Of Context": Nitin Gadkari's Office On "Can't Work As Before" Remark

Surat Fish Market Named After PM Modi Without Civic Body Approval, Row Erupts

Bihar Students Break Barricades, Stones Thrown, Cops Use Water Cannons

J&K Power Hike Triggers Opposition Protest, Omar Abdullah Defends Move

Tarun Tejpal Asked By Supreme Court To Surrender In Three Weeks

"Don't Bring Mobs Into Schools": Mohandas Pai On CJP's School Inspections

'Not On Our To-Do List': Nara Lokesh On Sri City Airport Proposal For Chennai

Security Forces Seize Guns, Ammunition, Bulletproof Vests In Manipur

Body Of Delhi Teenager, Who Fell In Drain Chasing Kite, Found After 4 Days

Rs 716 Crore Bypass To Decongest Dehradun, Ease Travel From Delhi-NCR

Should Know Basic Marathi, No Need To Be Expert: Devendra Fadnavis On Language Row

Heavy Rain In Delhi For Second Day, Red Alert Issued

Top International News

US Military Aircraft Lands In Moscow, Kremlin Claims It Had No Idea

US Supreme Court Clears Way For Trump's Mail Voting Plan Ahead Of Midterms

Trump Invested Up To $50,000 In Elon Musk's SpaceX Shares: Report

'Fully Prepared': Iran Threatens Retaliation After Trump Widens Sanctions

US Plans Visa Revocation For Up To 2,00,000 Foreigners Seeking Asylum: Report

Trump Spoke With Pak Army Chief Last Week Ahead Of Iran Visit: Report

"Economic Asphyxiation": US Announces New Sanctions Campaign Against Iran

"Economic Asphyxiation": US Announces New Sanctions Campaign Against Iran

Has "Two-Year Plan" To Counter US Sanctions: Iran

Top Education News

President Murmu To Honour 48 School Teachers With National Awards On Teachers' Day

'You Missed The Bus': Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Reopen CBSE OSM Window

21 Higher Education And Polytechnic Faculties To Receive National Teachers Award 2026 On This Day

IISc Scientists Discover Cow Gut Enzyme That Breaks Down Superbug's Armour

IIT Bombay Sets 8-Year Limit For PhD Completion After Review

Medical Board Replies To "NEET PG Postponement" Post On Social Media, Says Legal Action May Follow

IIT Delhi Sets Up External Panel To Probe Into MSc Physics Student Rishikesh Kumar's Death

UK Graduate Job Vacancies Fall Nearly 50% In One Year: Report