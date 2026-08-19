School Assembly News Headlines (August 20): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (August 20): Today's national highlights include major policy moves, exam and mid-day meal controversies, and a surprising university answer-key mixup. Internationally, tense diplomatic developments and high-profile security stories remind us why global awareness matters. And on the sports front, Indian cricketers shine with historic wins.

Top National News

India Reaffirms Support For Palestine, Backs Negotiated Two-State Solution

India Replaces Indonesia As Asia's Least-Preferred Stock Market In Survey

"J&K Important Part Of India": US Ambassador Sergio Gor In Srinagar

Education Minister Joshi Reviews Implementation Of Prime Minister's Free Online Coaching Initiative

Maharashtra Chief Minister Can Now Override Cabinet Ministers' Decisions

Tejashwi Yadav Detained During Protest Against Cop Using AK-47, Water Cannons Used

Income Tax Department Undertakes Verification Of Suspicious Foreign Remittances

"We Are Gen Z" Is New "Jaanta Nahin Mera Baap Kaun Hai": Omar Abdullah

"Was In Jail When Tender Floated": AAP's Satyendar Jain To Court After Arrest In Corruption Case

Supreme Court Demands Fresh Affidavit On NTA Reforms, Foolproof Exam, Radhakrishnan Proposals

Jharkhand Government Releases list Of 44 Recruitment Exams Cancelled Due To Irregularities

Detergent In Place Of Salt In Mid-Day Meal, 36 Students Fall Ill At Bihar School

What Is India's National Bird? Uttarakhand University Answer Key Says Crow, Row Follows

"Literacy Ambassadors": Madhya Pradesh Classes 9-12 Students To Teach Non-Literate Adults

ALSO CHECK | How Much Can You Spend In Delhi University's 2026 Elections? Check Code Of Conduct Here

Top International News

Iran Considers Hitting US Military Targets In Europe If Trump Escalates War: Report

'May Review Travel Advisory For Americans Visiting J&K': US Envoy Sergio Gor

Indian Gangster Major Singh Appears On FBI's Most Wanted List

Police Search For Suspect Wearing Creepy 'Chucky' Mask, Terrorising Pedestrians In Philadelphia

Trump-Kim Jong Un Meeting Could Happen In November This Year: Report

Trump Holds Off Iran Talks Until Tehran Is "Ready To Make A Deal": Reports

US Sanctions "Undermine The Rule Of Law", Says World Court

Hafiz Saeed Sent 10,000 Terrorists To Kashmir, Claims Pakistani Cleric

Israel Says It Targeted Syria Air Base To Block Turkish Troops Deployment

READ MORE | "Literacy Ambassadors": Madhya Pradesh Classes 9-12 Students To Teach Non-Literate Adults

Top Sports News

ICC Test Rankings: Harry Brook Reclaims Top Spot, Travis Head Pays Price For Bangladesh Failure

"Ticked Most Boxes": KL Rahul Reveals Why Galle Test Win Is The Ultimate Positive For Team India

Updated WTC Points Table After India's Huge Win Over Sri Lanka In Galle

1st Test: Manav Suthar Claims Maiden 10-Wicket Haul As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 165 Runs

India's Gameplan Against Sri Lanka Slammed In Brutal Verdict: "Not Quite Sure"

Shubman Gill Makes Massive Prediction On Manav Suthar After 10-Wicket Haul In Galle

"Couldn't Ask For Anything Better": Devdutt Padikkal Reflects On Match-Winning 211 Runs In Galle Test