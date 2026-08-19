School Assembly News Headlines (August 20): Top National, International, Sports News

On the sports front, Indian cricketers shine with historic wins.
School Assembly News Headlines (August 20): Today's national highlights include major policy moves, exam and mid-day meal controversies, and a surprising university answer-key mixup. Internationally, tense diplomatic developments and high-profile security stories remind us why global awareness matters. And on the sports front, Indian cricketers shine with historic wins.
Top National News
- India Reaffirms Support For Palestine, Backs Negotiated Two-State Solution
- India Replaces Indonesia As Asia's Least-Preferred Stock Market In Survey
- "J&K Important Part Of India": US Ambassador Sergio Gor In Srinagar
- Education Minister Joshi Reviews Implementation Of Prime Minister's Free Online Coaching Initiative
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Can Now Override Cabinet Ministers' Decisions
- Tejashwi Yadav Detained During Protest Against Cop Using AK-47, Water Cannons Used
- Income Tax Department Undertakes Verification Of Suspicious Foreign Remittances
- "We Are Gen Z" Is New "Jaanta Nahin Mera Baap Kaun Hai": Omar Abdullah
- "Was In Jail When Tender Floated": AAP's Satyendar Jain To Court After Arrest In Corruption Case
- Supreme Court Demands Fresh Affidavit On NTA Reforms, Foolproof Exam, Radhakrishnan Proposals
- Jharkhand Government Releases list Of 44 Recruitment Exams Cancelled Due To Irregularities
- Detergent In Place Of Salt In Mid-Day Meal, 36 Students Fall Ill At Bihar School
- What Is India's National Bird? Uttarakhand University Answer Key Says Crow, Row Follows
- "Literacy Ambassadors": Madhya Pradesh Classes 9-12 Students To Teach Non-Literate Adults
ALSO CHECK | How Much Can You Spend In Delhi University's 2026 Elections? Check Code Of Conduct Here
Top International News
- Iran Considers Hitting US Military Targets In Europe If Trump Escalates War: Report
- 'May Review Travel Advisory For Americans Visiting J&K': US Envoy Sergio Gor
- Indian Gangster Major Singh Appears On FBI's Most Wanted List
- Police Search For Suspect Wearing Creepy 'Chucky' Mask, Terrorising Pedestrians In Philadelphia
- Trump-Kim Jong Un Meeting Could Happen In November This Year: Report
- Trump Holds Off Iran Talks Until Tehran Is "Ready To Make A Deal": Reports
- US Sanctions "Undermine The Rule Of Law", Says World Court
- Hafiz Saeed Sent 10,000 Terrorists To Kashmir, Claims Pakistani Cleric
- Israel Says It Targeted Syria Air Base To Block Turkish Troops Deployment
READ MORE | "Literacy Ambassadors": Madhya Pradesh Classes 9-12 Students To Teach Non-Literate Adults
Top Sports News
- ICC Test Rankings: Harry Brook Reclaims Top Spot, Travis Head Pays Price For Bangladesh Failure
- "Ticked Most Boxes": KL Rahul Reveals Why Galle Test Win Is The Ultimate Positive For Team India
- Updated WTC Points Table After India's Huge Win Over Sri Lanka In Galle
- 1st Test: Manav Suthar Claims Maiden 10-Wicket Haul As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 165 Runs
- India's Gameplan Against Sri Lanka Slammed In Brutal Verdict: "Not Quite Sure"
- Shubman Gill Makes Massive Prediction On Manav Suthar After 10-Wicket Haul In Galle
- "Couldn't Ask For Anything Better": Devdutt Padikkal Reflects On Match-Winning 211 Runs In Galle Test
How may i help you today
Show full article