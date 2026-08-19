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School Assembly News Headlines (August 20): Top National, International, Sports News

Today's national highlights include major policy moves, exam and mid-day meal controversies, and a surprising university answer-key mixup.

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School Assembly News Headlines (August 20): Top National, International, Sports News
On the sports front, Indian cricketers shine with historic wins.

School Assembly News Headlines (August 20): Today's national highlights include major policy moves, exam and mid-day meal controversies, and a surprising university answer-key mixup. Internationally, tense diplomatic developments and high-profile security stories remind us why global awareness matters. And on the sports front, Indian cricketers shine with historic wins.

Top National News

  • India Reaffirms Support For Palestine, Backs Negotiated Two-State Solution
  • India Replaces Indonesia As Asia's Least-Preferred Stock Market In Survey
  • "J&K Important Part Of India": US Ambassador Sergio Gor In Srinagar
  • Education Minister Joshi Reviews Implementation Of Prime Minister's Free Online Coaching Initiative
  • Maharashtra Chief Minister Can Now Override Cabinet Ministers' Decisions
  • Tejashwi Yadav Detained During Protest Against Cop Using AK-47, Water Cannons Used
  • Income Tax Department Undertakes Verification Of Suspicious Foreign Remittances
  • "We Are Gen Z" Is New "Jaanta Nahin Mera Baap Kaun Hai": Omar Abdullah
  • "Was In Jail When Tender Floated": AAP's Satyendar Jain To Court After Arrest In Corruption Case
  • Supreme Court Demands Fresh Affidavit On NTA Reforms, Foolproof Exam, Radhakrishnan Proposals
  • Jharkhand Government Releases list Of 44 Recruitment Exams Cancelled Due To Irregularities
  • Detergent In Place Of Salt In Mid-Day Meal, 36 Students Fall Ill At Bihar School
  • What Is India's National Bird? Uttarakhand University Answer Key Says Crow, Row Follows
  • "Literacy Ambassadors": Madhya Pradesh Classes 9-12 Students To Teach Non-Literate Adults

ALSO CHECK | How Much Can You Spend In Delhi University's 2026 Elections? Check Code Of Conduct Here

Top International News

  • Iran Considers Hitting US Military Targets In Europe If Trump Escalates War: Report
  • 'May Review Travel Advisory For Americans Visiting J&K': US Envoy Sergio Gor
  • Indian Gangster Major Singh Appears On FBI's Most Wanted List
  • Police Search For Suspect Wearing Creepy 'Chucky' Mask, Terrorising Pedestrians In Philadelphia
  • Trump-Kim Jong Un Meeting Could Happen In November This Year: Report
  • Trump Holds Off Iran Talks Until Tehran Is "Ready To Make A Deal": Reports
  • US Sanctions "Undermine The Rule Of Law", Says World Court
  • Hafiz Saeed Sent 10,000 Terrorists To Kashmir, Claims Pakistani Cleric
  • Israel Says It Targeted Syria Air Base To Block Turkish Troops Deployment

READ MORE | "Literacy Ambassadors": Madhya Pradesh Classes 9-12 Students To Teach Non-Literate Adults

Top Sports News

  • ICC Test Rankings: Harry Brook Reclaims Top Spot, Travis Head Pays Price For Bangladesh Failure
  • "Ticked Most Boxes": KL Rahul Reveals Why Galle Test Win Is The Ultimate Positive For Team India
  • Updated WTC Points Table After India's Huge Win Over Sri Lanka In Galle
  • 1st Test: Manav Suthar Claims Maiden 10-Wicket Haul As India Thrash Sri Lanka By 165 Runs
  • India's Gameplan Against Sri Lanka Slammed In Brutal Verdict: "Not Quite Sure"
  • Shubman Gill Makes Massive Prediction On Manav Suthar After 10-Wicket Haul In Galle
  • "Couldn't Ask For Anything Better": Devdutt Padikkal Reflects On Match-Winning 211 Runs In Galle Test
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