School Assembly News Headlines (August 17): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (August 17): From political rows and courtroom proceedings to jaw-dropping sports upsets and global flashpoints, today's headlines bring significant developments from across India and the world, covering politics, public safety, judiciary, and governance, as well as major sporting results.

Top National News

India Must Stop Seeking Foreign Validation: PM's Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal

Amit Shah's "Sin You Committed" Swipe At Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Row

Air India Express Flyer's Gun Goes Off At Varanasi Airport, 2 Security Staffers Injured

11 Hospitalised After Dead Lizard Found In Birthday Cake In Maharashtra

Kiren Rijiju Shares 'Dimagi Naxals' List; 'Proud To Be One', Says P Chidambaram

Asish Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee's Close Aide, Found Dead At Trinamool Office

'Explain Vimal Ad In 15 Days': Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Get Notices

'Entering Politics Was A Mistake': Ex-Bengal Deputy Speaker's Suicide Note Found

"Withdraw Coalition Support": Jharkhand Protesters' Demand From Rahul Gandhi

Yellow Silk Dhotis: New Dress Code For Ayodhya Ram Temple Priests

Bar Council Chief Apologises After Order 'Banning' Students From Becoming Lawyers

"Country Won't Forgive": Amit Shah To Sonia Gandhi Over Vande Mataram Row

Top International News

"Deeply Value Friendship With Israel": PM Modi Thanks Netanyahu For I-Day Wishes

Ties With India 'Valuable Asset': Iran President On India's 80th Independence Day

"We Get Along Great": Trump Shares Old "Unfriendly Look" Pic With Kim Jong Un

19-Year-Old Arrested For US' Virginia University Shooting That Injured 5

Iran Executes Another Protester, This Time A Man Who Ran Over Cops

Taliban Marks 5 Years In Power In Afghanistan As Rights Groups Sound Alarm

Iran Demands Release Of 3 Pilots Captured In Qatar After Su-24 Jets Crashed

Top Sports News

1st Test: Padikkal Slams 167, India In Control After Rain-Affected Day 2 vs SL

Bangladesh Stun Cricket World, Bag First-Ever Test Win On Australian Soil

Tata Steel Sells Jamshedpur Football Club To Churchill For 'Rs 100'

"Biggest Upset, Embarrassing": Australia Greats Tear Into Pat Cummins' Side After Bangladesh Loss

Mehidy Hasan Miraz Bowls An Unplayable Delivery To Australia Star, Video Goes Viral

Pat Cummins On Shock Defeat To Bangladesh After Bold "Half A Million Pounds" Statement

"Something Is Clearly Wrong": Sunil Gavaskar Calls Out 1 Glaring Concern Of Indian Cricket

"There'll Be A Huge Response": David Warner Backs Australia To Bounce Back

"Retiring From International Cricket Gave Me Freedom": Heinrich Klaasen's Big Admission

Lionel Messi Misses Penalty, Fumes At Referee As Nashville Hammer Inter Miami 4-1

India Pull Out Of ASEAN Cup To Prioritise Brazil Friendly