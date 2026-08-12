School Assembly News Headlines (August 13): Top National, International, Sports News

On the sports front, retiring legends and rising stars make headlines.
School Assembly News Headlines (August 13): Today's headlines bring big moves, messy moments and match-day drama from home and abroad. Nationally, political shakeups, campus protest flashpoints and public-health scares sit alongside debates over state names and stricter driver rules. Internationally, diplomatic standoffs, high-profile security scares and fallout from global conflicts dominate top news. On the sports front, retiring legends and rising stars make headlines.
Top National News
- Tata Group Loses Rs 26,800 Crore After Chairman N Chandrasekaran Steps Down
- India's High Commissioner Meets PM Modi To Strengthen Bangladesh Ties
- After Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Rename Kerala As Keralam
- Jharkhand Student Leader Warns Of "Mass Movement" As Protest Intensify
- Bottles Of Urine, 7,000 Tonnes Trash: Haridwar's Struggle After Kanwar Yatra
- After Air India Marijuana Row, Ministry Demands Dope Test Protocol Review
- Assam May Need Over Rs 1,000 Crore For Flood Compensation: Himanta Sarma
- Lok Sabha Passes Mines And Minerals Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Protest
- Cockroaches, Expired Idli Found In Canteen At Assembly Complex In Bengaluru
- Monkey Skull Found In Passenger's Handbag At Delhi Airport
- "Gen Z Left Me Speechless": Ravi Kishan Explains Reason Behind His Maun Vrat
- Rajya Sabha Clears Bill To Boost Funding For Cooperative Sector
- No Marathi, No Licence: Maharashtra's Strict Rules For Auto, Taxi Drivers
- Jharkhand Protest Day 19: Deadlock Persists Over 2 Key Demands, Students' Health Condition Stable
Top International News
- Trump, PM Modi Will Resolve Tariff Issue On Russian Oil Trade: US Official
- Trump Switched Planes Over Iran Threat, But Left Aides, Journalists Behind
- Indian-Origin Man Accused Of Identity Fraud: Deported In 1995, Became US Citizen In 2008
- "You're On A Dangerous Flight": Trump Before Leaving Reporters On 'Decoy' Plane
- Iran Knew Where Trump Was Staying During NATO Summit, Even His Floor: Report
- Trump Says Iran 'Can't Borrow Money', Warns Of Possible Military Action
- US Military Operations Killed 153 Civilians, Wounded 243 In 2025: Pentagon
- US Immigration Officers May Get Gloves That Deliver Painful Electric Shocks: Report
- Russia's Richest Woman's Empire Goes Up In Flames After Ukrainian Drone Attack
Top Sports News
- David Miller Eyes Fairytale Retirement, Sets Goal Of 2027 World Cup Glory On Home Soil: "Will Be Very Special"
- Coco Gauff Reaches WTA Toronto Masters Semi-Finals By Walkover Due To Belinda Bencic Hip Injury
- Sarfaraz Khan vs Dhruv Jurel Debate Settled, Murali Kartik Names His Clear Pick For Sri Lanka Tests
- Gujarat Titans Asked Shubman Gill If He Is OK With Hardik Pandya's Return
- "Why Didn't You Stay a Little Longer?" Lionel Messi's Emotional Goodbye To Father
- "Can't Play Forever": Matthew Hayden Makes Big Verdict On Rohit Sharma's Commitment, Sends Warning
- Subroto Cup's 65th Edition: 107 Teams, 90 Scholarships And India's Search For Football's Next Generation
- Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem To Skip Diamond League Javelin Event In Lausanne
- 'I Disagree': Matthew Hayden's Strong Verdict On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Future
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