School Assembly News Headlines (August 13): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (August 13): Today's headlines bring big moves, messy moments and match-day drama from home and abroad. Nationally, political shakeups, campus protest flashpoints and public-health scares sit alongside debates over state names and stricter driver rules. Internationally, diplomatic standoffs, high-profile security scares and fallout from global conflicts dominate top news. On the sports front, retiring legends and rising stars make headlines.

Top National News

Tata Group Loses Rs 26,800 Crore After Chairman N Chandrasekaran Steps Down

India's High Commissioner Meets PM Modi To Strengthen Bangladesh Ties

After Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Rename Kerala As Keralam

Jharkhand Student Leader Warns Of "Mass Movement" As Protest Intensify

Bottles Of Urine, 7,000 Tonnes Trash: Haridwar's Struggle After Kanwar Yatra

After Air India Marijuana Row, Ministry Demands Dope Test Protocol Review

Assam May Need Over Rs 1,000 Crore For Flood Compensation: Himanta Sarma

Lok Sabha Passes Mines And Minerals Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Protest

Cockroaches, Expired Idli Found In Canteen At Assembly Complex In Bengaluru

Monkey Skull Found In Passenger's Handbag At Delhi Airport

"Gen Z Left Me Speechless": Ravi Kishan Explains Reason Behind His Maun Vrat

Rajya Sabha Clears Bill To Boost Funding For Cooperative Sector

No Marathi, No Licence: Maharashtra's Strict Rules For Auto, Taxi Drivers

Jharkhand Protest Day 19: Deadlock Persists Over 2 Key Demands, Students' Health Condition Stable

Top International News

Trump, PM Modi Will Resolve Tariff Issue On Russian Oil Trade: US Official

Trump Switched Planes Over Iran Threat, But Left Aides, Journalists Behind

Indian-Origin Man Accused Of Identity Fraud: Deported In 1995, Became US Citizen In 2008

"You're On A Dangerous Flight": Trump Before Leaving Reporters On 'Decoy' Plane

Iran Knew Where Trump Was Staying During NATO Summit, Even His Floor: Report

Trump Says Iran 'Can't Borrow Money', Warns Of Possible Military Action

US Military Operations Killed 153 Civilians, Wounded 243 In 2025: Pentagon

US Immigration Officers May Get Gloves That Deliver Painful Electric Shocks: Report

Russia's Richest Woman's Empire Goes Up In Flames After Ukrainian Drone Attack

Top Sports News

David Miller Eyes Fairytale Retirement, Sets Goal Of 2027 World Cup Glory On Home Soil: "Will Be Very Special"

Coco Gauff Reaches WTA Toronto Masters Semi-Finals By Walkover Due To Belinda Bencic Hip Injury

Sarfaraz Khan vs Dhruv Jurel Debate Settled, Murali Kartik Names His Clear Pick For Sri Lanka Tests

Gujarat Titans Asked Shubman Gill If He Is OK With Hardik Pandya's Return

"Why Didn't You Stay a Little Longer?" Lionel Messi's Emotional Goodbye To Father

"Can't Play Forever": Matthew Hayden Makes Big Verdict On Rohit Sharma's Commitment, Sends Warning

Subroto Cup's 65th Edition: 107 Teams, 90 Scholarships And India's Search For Football's Next Generation

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem To Skip Diamond League Javelin Event In Lausanne

'I Disagree': Matthew Hayden's Strong Verdict On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Future