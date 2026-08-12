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School Assembly News Headlines (August 13): Top National, International, Sports News

Today's News Bulletin: Internationally, diplomatic standoffs, high-profile security scares and fallout from global conflicts dominate top news.

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School Assembly News Headlines (August 13): Top National, International, Sports News
On the sports front, retiring legends and rising stars make headlines.

School Assembly News Headlines (August 13): Today's headlines bring big moves, messy moments and match-day drama from home and abroad. Nationally, political shakeups, campus protest flashpoints and public-health scares sit alongside debates over state names and stricter driver rules. Internationally, diplomatic standoffs, high-profile security scares and fallout from global conflicts dominate top news. On the sports front, retiring legends and rising stars make headlines.

Top National News

  • Tata Group Loses Rs 26,800 Crore After Chairman N Chandrasekaran Steps Down
  • India's High Commissioner Meets PM Modi To Strengthen Bangladesh Ties
  • After Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Rename Kerala As Keralam
  • Jharkhand Student Leader Warns Of "Mass Movement" As Protest Intensify
  • Bottles Of Urine, 7,000 Tonnes Trash: Haridwar's Struggle After Kanwar Yatra
  • After Air India Marijuana Row, Ministry Demands Dope Test Protocol Review
  • Assam May Need Over Rs 1,000 Crore For Flood Compensation: Himanta Sarma
  • Lok Sabha Passes Mines And Minerals Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Protest
  • Cockroaches, Expired Idli Found In Canteen At Assembly Complex In Bengaluru
  • Monkey Skull Found In Passenger's Handbag At Delhi Airport
  • "Gen Z Left Me Speechless": Ravi Kishan Explains Reason Behind His Maun Vrat
  • Rajya Sabha Clears Bill To Boost Funding For Cooperative Sector
  • No Marathi, No Licence: Maharashtra's Strict Rules For Auto, Taxi Drivers
  • Jharkhand Protest Day 19: Deadlock Persists Over 2 Key Demands, Students' Health Condition Stable

Top International News

  • Trump, PM Modi Will Resolve Tariff Issue On Russian Oil Trade: US Official
  • Trump Switched Planes Over Iran Threat, But Left Aides, Journalists Behind
  • Indian-Origin Man Accused Of Identity Fraud: Deported In 1995, Became US Citizen In 2008
  • "You're On A Dangerous Flight": Trump Before Leaving Reporters On 'Decoy' Plane
  • Iran Knew Where Trump Was Staying During NATO Summit, Even His Floor: Report
  • Trump Says Iran 'Can't Borrow Money', Warns Of Possible Military Action
  • US Military Operations Killed 153 Civilians, Wounded 243 In 2025: Pentagon
  • US Immigration Officers May Get Gloves That Deliver Painful Electric Shocks: Report
  • Russia's Richest Woman's Empire Goes Up In Flames After Ukrainian Drone Attack

Top Sports News

  • David Miller Eyes Fairytale Retirement, Sets Goal Of 2027 World Cup Glory On Home Soil: "Will Be Very Special"
  • Coco Gauff Reaches WTA Toronto Masters Semi-Finals By Walkover Due To Belinda Bencic Hip Injury
  • Sarfaraz Khan vs Dhruv Jurel Debate Settled, Murali Kartik Names His Clear Pick For Sri Lanka Tests
  • Gujarat Titans Asked Shubman Gill If He Is OK With Hardik Pandya's Return
  • "Why Didn't You Stay a Little Longer?" Lionel Messi's Emotional Goodbye To Father
  • "Can't Play Forever": Matthew Hayden Makes Big Verdict On Rohit Sharma's Commitment, Sends Warning
  • Subroto Cup's 65th Edition: 107 Teams, 90 Scholarships And India's Search For Football's Next Generation
  • Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem To Skip Diamond League Javelin Event In Lausanne
  • 'I Disagree': Matthew Hayden's Strong Verdict On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Future
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