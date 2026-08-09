School Assembly News Headlines (August 10): Top National, International, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (August 10): Today's news bulletin brings a compact, student-friendly roundup of national, international and education stories. From tense protests and campus controversies to education-policy moves and science wins, today's highlights include Delhi's security drill ahead of Independence Day, rising student unrest in Jharkhand, a top law college convocation spat, and political developments that touch campuses.

Internationally, global security, high‑profile health updates and spillovers from the Russia–Ukraine conflict make headlines. In education news, the centre and NTA are planning reforms and new hires, IIT Madras researchers win major grants, and a STEM lab opens in Delhi .

Top National News

Delhi Police, National Security Guard Conduct Joint Exercise Ahead Of Independence Day

Bengal Chief Minister Orders Fresh Probe Into RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

After Talks With Jharkhand Government, Students Say Protests To Continue

Top Law College Invites Chief Justice Surya Kant To Convocation, Students React

Rs 10,000 Monthly Pension For Those Jailed During Emergency In Bengal

"Justice Will Be Delivered": Jharkhand Chief Minister Amid Student Protests

"Could Have Died": Mamata Banerjee Alleges Attack On Car Near Kolkata

Air India Pilot Likely Failed Dope Test After Turbulence-Hit Flight: Sources

Jharkhand Proposes Cancelling 3 Exams After Talks With Students: Sources

Days After Resigning As Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan Explains Why He Quit

Amarnath Yatra Suspended Due To Low Footfall Amid Adverse Weather Advisory

Top International News

Team Trump Pushes Defence Companies To Boost Weapons Production Amid Shortage

JD Vance Says Iran Has "No Plans" For Hormuz Toll, Tehran Lists Demands

Joe Biden's Prostate Cancer Spread To Bones, Son Says It's "Painful"

Iran Releases Undated Video Of Mojtaba Khamenei Amid Health Rumours

Drone, Likely From Ukraine, Explodes In Bulgaria Near Gas Pipeline

As Russia, Ukraine Trade Missiles, Zelensky Lands In Moscow-Friendly Serbia

Top Education News

Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Holds Meeting, Discusses Measures To Strengthen NTA

Jharkhand Protest: Health Of Student Leader On Fast Deteriorates, Government Holds Fresh Talks

Six IIT Madras Professors Offered Anusandhan National Research Grant, Check Details Here

"Build New NTA": Testing Agency Invites Applications For Researcher, General Manager, Content Writer

JNU Cancels Discussion Event On Umar Khalid's Book 'Fractured Communities'

Delhi Chief Minister, Shikhar Dhawan Inaugurate STEM Lab At Sarvodaya Vidyalaya In Pitampura