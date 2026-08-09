School Assembly News Headlines (August 10): Top National, International, Education News

In education news, the centre and NTA are planning reforms.
School Assembly News Headlines (August 10): Today's news bulletin brings a compact, student-friendly roundup of national, international and education stories. From tense protests and campus controversies to education-policy moves and science wins, today's highlights include Delhi's security drill ahead of Independence Day, rising student unrest in Jharkhand, a top law college convocation spat, and political developments that touch campuses.
Internationally, global security, high‑profile health updates and spillovers from the Russia–Ukraine conflict make headlines. In education news, the centre and NTA are planning reforms and new hires, IIT Madras researchers win major grants, and a STEM lab opens in Delhi .
Top National News
- Delhi Police, National Security Guard Conduct Joint Exercise Ahead Of Independence Day
- Bengal Chief Minister Orders Fresh Probe Into RG Kar Rape-Murder Case
- After Talks With Jharkhand Government, Students Say Protests To Continue
- Top Law College Invites Chief Justice Surya Kant To Convocation, Students React
- Rs 10,000 Monthly Pension For Those Jailed During Emergency In Bengal
- "Justice Will Be Delivered": Jharkhand Chief Minister Amid Student Protests
- "Could Have Died": Mamata Banerjee Alleges Attack On Car Near Kolkata
- Air India Pilot Likely Failed Dope Test After Turbulence-Hit Flight: Sources
- Jharkhand Proposes Cancelling 3 Exams After Talks With Students: Sources
- Days After Resigning As Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan Explains Why He Quit
- Amarnath Yatra Suspended Due To Low Footfall Amid Adverse Weather Advisory
Top International News
- Team Trump Pushes Defence Companies To Boost Weapons Production Amid Shortage
- JD Vance Says Iran Has "No Plans" For Hormuz Toll, Tehran Lists Demands
- Joe Biden's Prostate Cancer Spread To Bones, Son Says It's "Painful"
- Iran Releases Undated Video Of Mojtaba Khamenei Amid Health Rumours
- Drone, Likely From Ukraine, Explodes In Bulgaria Near Gas Pipeline
- As Russia, Ukraine Trade Missiles, Zelensky Lands In Moscow-Friendly Serbia
Top Education News
- Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Holds Meeting, Discusses Measures To Strengthen NTA
- Jharkhand Protest: Health Of Student Leader On Fast Deteriorates, Government Holds Fresh Talks
- Six IIT Madras Professors Offered Anusandhan National Research Grant, Check Details Here
- "Build New NTA": Testing Agency Invites Applications For Researcher, General Manager, Content Writer
- JNU Cancels Discussion Event On Umar Khalid's Book 'Fractured Communities'
- Delhi Chief Minister, Shikhar Dhawan Inaugurate STEM Lab At Sarvodaya Vidyalaya In Pitampura
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