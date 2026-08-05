School Assembly News Headlines (August 6): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (August 6): Today's headlines bring a fast-paced mix of politics, technology and sport: from parliament's big judicial shake-up and social-media drama with global tech leaders, to daring rescue missions and breakthroughs in clean energy. Internationally, conflicts and science share the spotlight while surprising human-interest twists land in courts and airports. On the sports front there's plenty to debate: selection controversies, retirement news, and headline-making performances that could shape the next big tournaments.

Top National News

Meta Executive Joel Kaplan Apologises For "Error" Restricting PM Modi's Post

After Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Clears Bill To Increase Supreme Court Judges To 38

BJP MP Seeks Protection Law For Expats As Indians Face Threats Abroad

Tewolde Gebremariam Is Air India's New CEO After Campbell Wilson's Exit

Mountaineer Nirmal Purja's Body Brought To Base Camp After Daring Op Led By Friend

Over 43 Lakh Names Deleted From Jharkhand Draft Voter Rolls After Revision

Bihar Man Poses As Union Minister's Aide To Seek Prisoner's Transfer, Arrested

Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Recognise Digital Bank Records As Evidence

'Will March To Ranchi': Abhijeet Dipke Says CJP Will Back Jharkhand Protests

"Government's Doors Open": Hemant Soren's Outreach To Jharkhand Protesters

"Ask Vijay Why He Is Silent": Stalin Junior Says Arrest Was Drama To Divert

Court Orders To Remove 'Vile', 'Obscene' E20 Posts On Nitin Gadkari

Scrap NEET, Revert To Admissions Based On Class 12 Marks: Vijay's TVK To Centre

Union Minister JP Nadda Visits Flood-Hit Areas In Assam To Assess Damage

Top International News

"Not Our Draft": Netanyahu Says Did Not Agree To US-Backed Gaza Plan

Russia's 'Human Safaris' Are Bringing Terror To Ukraine's Frontline Cities

'Major Surgical Error': UK Surgeon Struck Off After Connecting Patient's Organs Incorrectly

THAAD To Patriots: Iran War Has Depleted "Virtually All" Of US' Missile Interceptors

Political Troubles In Iran As Mojtaba Issues "Final Ultimatum" To Pezeshkian

Airport In Saudi Arabia Suspends Service After Houthi Attack: Report

'Get NOC For Reporting': Pakistan's New Diktat For Foreign Media Amid PoK Protest

Soil To Power: Japanese Inventor Harnesses Energy From Dirt

Top Sports News

Scott Edwards, Roelof Van Der Merwe Lead Netherlands Surge In ICC ODI Rankings

No Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson: Sunil Gavaskar's World Cup 2027 Squad Rated 9/10

Ajit Agarkar's Job Under Threat Over Rohit Sharma Saga, Could Be Replaced By India Great: Report

Aryna Sabalenka Tops Moyuka Uchijima In WTA Toronto Opener

Pakistan Star Acquires British Citizenship, Says This On Playing IPL 2027

Selectors Felt 'Betrayed' Over BCCI's Rohit Sharma Stand, Cracks Emerge: Report

Brett Lee Finally Speaks Out On Speculation About Dating Preity Zinta

Brock Lesnar Confirms Retirement After Defeat To Oba Femi At Summer Slam

Viv Richards Slams Daren Sammy Over Dispute With West Indies Star: 'That's Pushing It'

"You Told Him To Serve Water": Team India Grilled Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Delayed Debut