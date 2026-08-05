School Assembly News Headlines (August 6): Top National, International, Sports News

Internationally, conflicts and science share the spotlight.
School Assembly News Headlines (August 6): Today's headlines bring a fast-paced mix of politics, technology and sport: from parliament's big judicial shake-up and social-media drama with global tech leaders, to daring rescue missions and breakthroughs in clean energy. Internationally, conflicts and science share the spotlight while surprising human-interest twists land in courts and airports. On the sports front there's plenty to debate: selection controversies, retirement news, and headline-making performances that could shape the next big tournaments.
Top National News
- Meta Executive Joel Kaplan Apologises For "Error" Restricting PM Modi's Post
- After Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Clears Bill To Increase Supreme Court Judges To 38
- BJP MP Seeks Protection Law For Expats As Indians Face Threats Abroad
- Tewolde Gebremariam Is Air India's New CEO After Campbell Wilson's Exit
- Mountaineer Nirmal Purja's Body Brought To Base Camp After Daring Op Led By Friend
- Over 43 Lakh Names Deleted From Jharkhand Draft Voter Rolls After Revision
- Bihar Man Poses As Union Minister's Aide To Seek Prisoner's Transfer, Arrested
- Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Recognise Digital Bank Records As Evidence
- 'Will March To Ranchi': Abhijeet Dipke Says CJP Will Back Jharkhand Protests
- "Government's Doors Open": Hemant Soren's Outreach To Jharkhand Protesters
- "Ask Vijay Why He Is Silent": Stalin Junior Says Arrest Was Drama To Divert
- Court Orders To Remove 'Vile', 'Obscene' E20 Posts On Nitin Gadkari
- Scrap NEET, Revert To Admissions Based On Class 12 Marks: Vijay's TVK To Centre
- Union Minister JP Nadda Visits Flood-Hit Areas In Assam To Assess Damage
Top International News
- "Not Our Draft": Netanyahu Says Did Not Agree To US-Backed Gaza Plan
- Russia's 'Human Safaris' Are Bringing Terror To Ukraine's Frontline Cities
- 'Major Surgical Error': UK Surgeon Struck Off After Connecting Patient's Organs Incorrectly
- THAAD To Patriots: Iran War Has Depleted "Virtually All" Of US' Missile Interceptors
- Political Troubles In Iran As Mojtaba Issues "Final Ultimatum" To Pezeshkian
- Airport In Saudi Arabia Suspends Service After Houthi Attack: Report
- 'Get NOC For Reporting': Pakistan's New Diktat For Foreign Media Amid PoK Protest
- Soil To Power: Japanese Inventor Harnesses Energy From Dirt
Top Sports News
- Scott Edwards, Roelof Van Der Merwe Lead Netherlands Surge In ICC ODI Rankings
- No Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson: Sunil Gavaskar's World Cup 2027 Squad Rated 9/10
- Ajit Agarkar's Job Under Threat Over Rohit Sharma Saga, Could Be Replaced By India Great: Report
- Aryna Sabalenka Tops Moyuka Uchijima In WTA Toronto Opener
- Pakistan Star Acquires British Citizenship, Says This On Playing IPL 2027
- Selectors Felt 'Betrayed' Over BCCI's Rohit Sharma Stand, Cracks Emerge: Report
- Brett Lee Finally Speaks Out On Speculation About Dating Preity Zinta
- Brock Lesnar Confirms Retirement After Defeat To Oba Femi At Summer Slam
- Viv Richards Slams Daren Sammy Over Dispute With West Indies Star: 'That's Pushing It'
- "You Told Him To Serve Water": Team India Grilled Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Delayed Debut
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