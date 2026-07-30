School Assembly News Headlines (July 31): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 31): Nationally, Parliament, courts and monsoon warnings dominate the agenda, while abroad there are major weather, technology and diplomatic stories. On the field, veterans are retiring, Indian athletes are charging into finals, and medal hopes are alive.

Top National News

Lok Sabha Clears Bill To Criminalise Insult To Vande Mataram

Assam Flood Deaths Rise To 78, Weather Office Issues Heavy Rain Alert

Supreme Court To Examine Protocol On Use Of Pellet Guns For Crowd Control

High Drama Before Bihar Bypoll, Prashant Kishor Claims Supporters Detained

215 Academics Slam Priyanka Gandhi's 'Cow Urine' Remark On IIT Professor

High Alert In 13 Gujarat Districts As Weather Office Predicts Heavy Rain

Cauvery Setback For Karnataka, Tamil Nadu To Get 3,500 Cusecs Water Per Day

"Technology Delayed Is Technology Denied": Air Force Chief Pushes For Self-Reliance

'Work Fearlessly, I'll Take Responsibility': CRPF Chief Amid Pellet Row

Voter ID, Aadhaar, PAN Not Proof Of Indian Citizenship: Calcutta High Court

US Puts Indian Man Amritpal Singh On "Most Wanted" List In Drug Case

Top International News

"Not Fight Between Stree-Sautan": Bangladesh On Ties With US, India, China

Nearly 3,000 Excess Deaths Caused By Record-Breaking Heatwaves In England

"Sarfaroshi Ki Tamannah...": Ram Prasad Bismil's Verses Reverberate In PoK Amid Protests

Pope Leo Says He Has "Great Love" For US, But Doesn't Define Self As American

"Misleading, Incorrect": India Slams New York Times' Terminology On PoK

US Bans Foreign-Made Humanoid Robots, Targeting China Over National Security

4 Killed From Israeli Strikes Amid Ongoing Ceasefire, Says Gaza Ministry

Electric Car Sales Jump 35% Due To Rising Oil Prices Amid Middle East War

Russia Likely Used North Korean Missile In Deadly Ukraine Strike: Report

Japan's Population Falls Below 120 Million for First Time In 42 Years

Indian High Commissioner Meets Bangladesh Foreign Minister To Strengthen Ties

Top Sports News

Ajinkya Rahane, Veteran Of 85 Tests And 90 ODIs, Announces Shock Retirement

Hockey India Clarifies Jersey Colour Change To 'Saffron' Amid Backlash

Indian Javelin Throwers Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav And Yash Vir Singh Secured Places In Men's Final

All Hopes On Weightlifter Martina For India's 16th Medal, Neeraj Chopra In Final

Discus Thrower Seema Kaliramna Returns To CWG After Embracing Motherhood

Neeraj Chopra Finishes Ahead Of Arshad Nadeem In CWG Javelin Qualification But Rumesh Tharanga of Sri Lanka Takes Top Spot

Joe Root Back As England's Permanent Captain In Tests After Stephen Fleming Coach Appointment

Sachin Tendulkar's Heartfelt Tribute To Ajinkya Rahane: "Someone Who Never Chased Moments"