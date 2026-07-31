Video: Family Walks Into Bathroom In Flood-Hit Gujarat, Finds 7-Foot Crocodile

A family in Gujarat's Anand district had a terrifying encounter earlier this week after discovering a seven-foot crocodile inside the bathroom of their home late at night.

The homeowner, Balabhai Chauhan, was alerted by the relentless barking of dogs outside his house. When he stepped out to investigate, he came face-to-face with the massive reptile inside the bathroom.

Panic-stricken, the family immediately alerted the forest department. A joint team of forest officials and volunteers from a local wildlife rescue foundation rushed to the spot and, after nearly an hour-long operation, safely captured the crocodile. The reptile was later released into a nearby pond.

A video of the rescue shows a man attempting to pull the crocodile out of the cluttered bathroom using a rope looped around the reptile and a long stick, while clothes and other household items lie scattered across the floor. The crocodile was later released into a nearby pond.

Forest officials said such incidents become more frequent during the monsoon, when rising water levels force crocodiles out of their natural habitats. The reptiles often venture into nearby residential areas in search of food or to regulate their body temperature.

Officials added that the neighbouring village of Malataj has a pond that is home to more than 100 crocodiles, increasing the likelihood of the animals straying onto roads and into homes during periods of heavy rainfall and flooding.