Video: Vadodara Animal Rescuers Tripling On Scooter - With A Crocodile

Nearly 40 crocodiles have been rescued from residential neighbourhoods in Gujarat's Vadodara as floodwaters recede and authorities start rehabilitation work. Teams of the forest department and NGOs have joined hands to rescue crocodiles and other animals and prevent man-animal conflict as the city limps to normalcy.

Amid the rescue operation, a video showing two men transporting a crocodile on a scooter has now gone viral. While one man is riding the scooter, the pillion rider holds the crocodile horizontally. The two have been identified as Sandeep Thakor and Raj Bhavsar. They are involved in animal rescue activities in Vadodara's Manjalpur and were on their way to the forest department office to hand over the crocodile when the video was shot.

Vadodara is located on the banks of Vishwamitri river, home to a large number of crocodiles. The flood had sent the animals into many residential localities.

Agneeshwar Vyas, Deputy Conservator of Forests in Vadodara Social Forestry Division, told NDTV that 40 crocodiles were found in the city's localities after the floods. "We have released 33 back into their natural habitat river, five are in the rescue centre and two have died an accidental death," he said. "During floods, when animals get dispersed, there is a possibility of accidental death," the officer explained.

Mr Vyas said he is the district wildlife warden and is overseeing animal rescue operations in Vadodara. "We have formed teams of NGOs and volunteers working under the supervision of forest department staff. When we get a call on the helpline, the nearest team rushes to the spot and tries to rescue the animal," he said.

The forest officer said it is a challenging task. "Crocodiles are carnivores and strong animals. And the options to restrain them are limited. They cannot be tranquilised, so they have to restrained physically," he said.

Earlier, Vadodara Range Forest Officer Karansinh Rajput told news agency PTI that the forest department has also rescued snakes and turtles from residential areas close to the river.

Several crocodiles were also rescued in Ahmedabad's Godhra. At a market on the highway, a massive crocodile and a baby crocodile were spotted late last night. The fire department tied up with animal rescuers from local NGOs to rescue the crocodiles.

The state, meanwhile, is gradually returning to normalcy after the severe floods. The state government has started cleanliness work in various areas. Roads are being repaired and steps are being taken to prevent spread of diseases.

With Inputs From Mahendra Prasad