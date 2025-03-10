US Man Feeds Giant Crocodile With Bare Hands In Terrifying Video: "That's Really Crazy"

A jaw-dropping video of a man fearlessly feeding a gigantic crocodile with his bare hands has taken the internet by storm, evoking a mix of horror and fascination. Shared by the account "Nature is Amazing", the footage shows the man, likely a trained professional, calmly feeding the massive reptile as if it were a domesticated pet. He is also not seen wearing any protective gear.

What's equally noteworthy is the crocodile's surprisingly docile behaviour. After being fed, it promptly retreated into the murky waters without exhibiting any aggression, sparking speculation among viewers about whether the reptile had been trained to respond in a controlled manner. While some believed the crocodile's calm demeanour was a result of careful training, others cautioned that even the most well-trained wild animals can be unpredictable, as their instincts can override conditioning at any moment.

Watch the video here:

Stupid guy feeds giant american crocodile 💀 pic.twitter.com/Eqnkueo9sQ — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 8, 2025

As the post went viral on social media, opinions poured in, with most viewers deeming the man's actions "recklessly brave" and others labelling the stunt "sheer foolishness". Many expressed concern for the man's safety, while others were simply left shaken. One user wrote, "Feeding a giant American crocodile by hand is a gamble with nature's raw power."

Another joked saying, "This is why women live longer." A third said, "When God was handing out brains, he skipped the line."

A fourth added, "People will do anything for views these days, even risk their limbs. Crazy." A fifth said, "Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should. This is beyond reckless."

The American crocodile (Crocodylus acutus) is a species of crocodile that inhabits the Americas, from the southern United States to Ecuador. American crocodiles live in brackish and saltwater environments, such as estuaries, mangrove swamps, and marine coasts, and can live up to 50-60 years in the wild. They can grow up to 15 feet (4.6 meters) in length and weigh up to 800 pounds (360 kilograms). They feed on a variety of prey, including fish, crustaceans, birds, and small mammals.

They are listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, due to habitat loss, hunting, and human conflict.