Viral Video Shows Huge Crocodile On IIT-Bombay Campus

A video of a huge crocodile roaming a lakeside road on the IIT Bombay's Powai campus has sent shock waves.

The reptile, prima facie came out from the Powai lake, and was seen resting on a nearby road on Sunday night, an animal rescuer said.

He said crocodiles crawling on the lake road is a rare occurrence given that they generally remain in the lake waters and avoid areas inhabited by humans.

Founder president of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) and honorary wildlife warden Pawan Sharma said the crocodile might be a female searching a nesting site to lay eggs.

Local people and officials ensured that the crocodile remained safe. "It crawled into the lake on its own," he added.

The Mumbai Range of Thane Territorial Wing is closely monitoring the situation and appealed to people not to panic but to remain alert and avoid areas prone to the presence of crocodiles.

