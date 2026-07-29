School Assembly News Headlines (July 30): Top National, International, Sports Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 30): Start your day with the top national, international, education, business, and sports stories making headlines today. Today's key developments include the Lok Sabha passing the Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill with stricter penalties, a political row after Rahul Gandhi claimed Home Minister Amit Shah "ordered firing" on protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party agitation, and the government's rebuttal that only a magistrate or Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has the authority to issue such an order. Other major updates include a new US bill proposing an easier Green Card pathway for Indian H-1B visa holders and a Bihar man claiming he was charged in connection with the NEET protests despite being in Russia at the time.

Take a look at the top stories making headlines today:



Top National Headlines (July 30)

Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill With Stricter Punishment

Supreme Court Closes Coal Block Case Against Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

"Only Magistrate Can": Minister Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Firing Order Charge

"Bill Aims To Dismantle Paper Leak Ecosystem": Education Minister Pralhad Joshi On New Bill

Bihar Man Claims He Was Charged Over NEET Protests Despite Being In Russia

Top World Headlines (July 30)

Trump Threatens Powerful Military Response After Iran Targets US Forces

New US Bill Offers Easier Green Card Path For Indian H-1B Visa Holders

US Senate Advances Russia Sanctions Bill Calling For 100% Tariffs On India, China

13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Ship Near Ukraine Amid Black Sea Attacks: Report

Sheikh Hasina Says Will Return To Bangladesh But 'Could Be Killed'

Russia Puts Telegram Founder Pavel Durov On Wanted List Over Terror Charges

Top Sports Headlines (July 30)

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live, Day 7: India Script History As Boxer Narender Assures 21st Medal

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Handed Major Leadership Role After Zimbabwe T20I Series

RCB Most Valued IPL Team At USD 312 Million, CSK Only 4th

Animesh Kujur Qualifies For 200m Semifinals With Season Best Time At CWG 2026

Top Education And Career News (July 30)

Delhi University's St Stephen's College Restricts Shorts In Key Campus Areas

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: 32,388 Vacancies To Be Filled Under TRE 4

UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026: 32,891 Candidates Shortlisted For Mains, Check Cut-Off

Medical Counselling Committee Announces New Rules; NEET Admission To Begin Shortly, Says Ministry

Ministry of Education extends application submission deadline for Prime Minister Research Chair scheme till August 15