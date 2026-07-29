School Assembly News Headlines (July 30): Top National, International, Sports Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 30): Start your day with the top national, international, education, business, and sports stories making headlines today. Today's key developments include the Lok Sabha passing the Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill with stricter penalties, a political row after Rahul Gandhi claimed Home Minister Amit Shah "ordered firing" on protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party agitation, and the government's rebuttal that only a magistrate or Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has the authority to issue such an order. Other major updates include a new US bill proposing an easier Green Card pathway for Indian H-1B visa holders and a Bihar man claiming he was charged in connection with the NEET protests despite being in Russia at the time.
Take a look at the top stories making headlines today:
Top National Headlines (July 30)
- Lok Sabha Passes Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill With Stricter Punishment
- Supreme Court Closes Coal Block Case Against Ex-PM Manmohan Singh
- "Only Magistrate Can": Minister Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Firing Order Charge
- "Bill Aims To Dismantle Paper Leak Ecosystem": Education Minister Pralhad Joshi On New Bill
- Bihar Man Claims He Was Charged Over NEET Protests Despite Being In Russia
Top World Headlines (July 30)
- Trump Threatens Powerful Military Response After Iran Targets US Forces
- New US Bill Offers Easier Green Card Path For Indian H-1B Visa Holders
- US Senate Advances Russia Sanctions Bill Calling For 100% Tariffs On India, China
- 13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Ship Near Ukraine Amid Black Sea Attacks: Report
- Sheikh Hasina Says Will Return To Bangladesh But 'Could Be Killed'
- Russia Puts Telegram Founder Pavel Durov On Wanted List Over Terror Charges
Top Sports Headlines (July 30)
- Commonwealth Games 2026 Live, Day 7: India Script History As Boxer Narender Assures 21st Medal
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Handed Major Leadership Role After Zimbabwe T20I Series
- RCB Most Valued IPL Team At USD 312 Million, CSK Only 4th
- Animesh Kujur Qualifies For 200m Semifinals With Season Best Time At CWG 2026
Top Education And Career News (July 30)
- Delhi University's St Stephen's College Restricts Shorts In Key Campus Areas
- Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: 32,388 Vacancies To Be Filled Under TRE 4
- UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2026: 32,891 Candidates Shortlisted For Mains, Check Cut-Off
- Medical Counselling Committee Announces New Rules; NEET Admission To Begin Shortly, Says Ministry
- Ministry of Education extends application submission deadline for Prime Minister Research Chair scheme till August 15