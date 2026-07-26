School Assembly News Headlines (July 27): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 27): Today's news bulletin mixes high-stakes politics, global crises, and sports moments. At home, the government has launched a high-profile task force on exam reforms and a new education minister has taken charge. Nationally, leaders mark Kargil Vijay Diwas even as debate over protest policing and workplace safety continues.

Overseas, wildfires, a controversial gene-editing death, and diplomatic flare-ups dominate headlines, reminding students how science, policy, and human rights collide. On lighter notes, cricket milestones and Messi's quiet public return offer the sports updates everyone will be talking about.

Top National News

PM Modi Announces Task Force On Exam Reforms Under Infosys Co-Founder

Government Never Tried To Stop Student Protests: Nirmala Sitharaman To NDTV

'Our Soldiers' Morale Was Greater Than Any Challenge': PM Modi On Kargil War

Rajnath Singh, Army Chief Pay Tribute To Kargil Heroes On 27th Vijay Diwas

"Deep Sense Of Duty": Pralhad Joshi Assumes Charge As Union Education Minister

"Body Parts Scattered": 4 Killed As Molten Metal Explodes In Assam Factory

Sanitation Worker Suffocates In Sewage Tank In Noida, Guard Dies Trying To Save Him

'Were Pellet Guns Approved Against Students?' Rahul Gandhi Asks Amit Shah

Dharmendra Pradhan Offered To Resign On Day 1 Of Protests: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Sarnath Added To UNESCO World Heritage List, 45th Site From India

Top International News

"Didn't Approve This": Katy Perry Slams White House For Using Her Song 'Firework' In Iran War Post

Houthis Attack Saudi Oil Site, US Holds Back Strike On Iran For 1st Time In 2 Weeks

6-Year-Old Girl Dies After $800,000 Gene-Editing Treatment In China, Probe On

"Unpredictable" Wildfires Engulf France And Spain, 3,00,000 Evacuated

Nepal Seeks India's Nod To Allow National ID Card For Cross-Border Travel

Ukraine Hits Siberian Oil Refinery As Kazakh President Urges Putin To End War

"Will Take Long Time To Control": Over 2 Lakh Evacuated Due To France Forest Fire

At Least 15 Killed As Russia, Ukraine Continue To Exchange Fire

1 Killed, 17 Injured As Vehicle Rams Crowd At Berlin Pride Festival

Top Sports News

Mirabai Chanu Breaks CWG Record With 85kg Attempt, Leads Gold Medal Race

Rishakanta Singh Sets Commonwealth Games Record But Settles For Silver In Men's 60kg Weightlifting

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Scripts History, Achieves Huge Feat Against Zimbabwe

"Be Happy In Your Own Skin": India Interim Batting Coach's Big Advice To Team's Star Batters

'Take Confidence, Not Comfort': VVS Laxman's Stern Message After Zimbabwe Rout

Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel Added To Pakistan Squad For West Indies Tests

Lionel Messi Makes 1st Public Appearance Since FIFA World Cup Final, But Undercover