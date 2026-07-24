School Assembly News Headlines (July 25): Top National, International, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 25): Chief Justice of India Surya Kant clarified the context behind the Supreme Court's remark to petitioners not to "waste" the top court's time, when they asked for an urgent listing of a petition on Wednesday challenging alleged police action against protesting students in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The Centre is set to completely overhaul the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the next month after nationwide outrage over exam paper leaks. At least 47 people have been removed from the testing body. Meanwhile, government sources told NDTV that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is firm that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is not on the cards, despite the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) demand for his exit. Amid continuing protests over the NEET paper leak, the government has strengthened anti-cheating measures by amending the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Take a look at the top stories making headlines today:

Top National Headlines (July 25)

Action Within 3 Months, 10-Year Jail, Rs 10 Crore Fine: Centre's Plan Against Paper Leaks

NDTV Exclusive: Chief Justice Surya Kant Clarifies "Don't Waste Our Time" Remark

'Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation Not On Cards, Easiest Decision To Make': Sources

Centre Plans "Overhaul" Of Testing Body NTA That Conducts NEET, JEE: Sources

'Centre Sought Time': CJP Firm On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

'Engage With Youth On Instagram, Post Reels': PM Modi To Ministers

Top World Headlines (July 25)

Pak's Asim Munir Used A Private Oil Deal In Iran To Shield Saudi: Report

US National, Khalistani Extremist Among 5 Caught Entering India Illegally From Nepal

US President Donald Trump Imposes New Tariffs On At Least 60 Of America's Trading Partners

Alcohol, Cannabis, Xanax: Saudi Prince Died At London Hotel After Taking Cocktail Of Drugs

Top Sports Headlines (July 25)

India Star's Honest Confession On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: "Smacked Us Like Anything In IPL"

Lionel Messi Finalises Retirement Decision, Says Report. Plan For Next Few Months Revealed

Top Education And Career News (July 25)

Central Delhi Schools Switch To Hybrid Mode, Reroute Buses Due To Disruptions Amid CJP Protest

UK Undergraduate Applications Rise 4.6%: India Becomes Second-Largest Applicant Source

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026 Round 1 Tentative Seat Allotment Out

Railway Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Out

DU Placement Cell Opens Internship, Job Drive; Package Up To Rs 7.5 Lakh Per Annum

UPSC Invites Applications For 40 Assistant Professor Posts, Check Key Details