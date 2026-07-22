School Assembly News Headlines (July 23): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 23): Today's top headlines bring a mix of politics, protests, science and sport that affect classrooms and careers alike. Nationally, protests over NEET and police action are dominating headlines: from Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike and demands for resignations to court notices and a recovering protester in Delhi.

Floods in Assam, a fresh wave of cloud cover with the monsoon in full swing, and disruptions on the Delhi Metro add urgency to travel and safety plans. In crime and tech, a Class 11 dropout in UP used AI to build fake banking apps, while questions over exam paper leaks keep education under scrutiny.

Internationally, rising Iran tensions and US responses are reshaping shipping lanes and trade prospects, with moves that could affect drug prices and a fast-moving US-India trade timeline. In sport, India's cricket stars headline the rankings and locker-room debate, injury worries for Sri Lanka, and off-field controversies keep the headlines lively.

Top National News

Sonam Wangchuk Says Will End Fast If Centre Spares Students From Legal Action

'Need Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation First': Opposition On Centre's NEET Discussion Stand

"Don't Waste Time": Top Court On Plea Against Police Action On CJP Protesters

"Situation Extremely Serious": Himanta Sarma Visits Assam Flood-Hit Districts

"152 Paper Leaks In 10 Years, Zero Convictions": Rahul Gandhi Targets Government

'How Is This For Publicity?' High Court To Centre On Police Brutality Plea

New Satellite Images Show Entire Country Covered By Clouds As Monsoon Returns To Full Strength

Queues, Confusion As Delhi Metro Shuts 16 Stations Over Security Concerns

UP Class 11 Dropout Used AI To Create Fake Banking Apps For Cybercriminals

Woman, 21, Injured At Delhi CJP Protest Taken Off Ventilator, Is Stable: Doctors

50% Reservation, No Test: Ex-Agniveers Can Join Central Armed Police Forces

JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh Meet Sonam Wangchuk At Gurugram Hospital: Report

"India Is Now A Solar Superpower Backed By Skilled Workforce": UN Climate Chief

"100% Committed To Discussing NEET... We Owe Them Answers": Dharmendra Pradhan

'Protest, Dissent Essential Parts Of Democracy': NEET Topper Aryan Gupta

Top International News

US Will Bomb Bridges, Power Plants If Iran Shoots At Ships In Hormuz: Trump

US-India Trade Deal Could Be Signed In 3-4 Months, US Official Says

US Plans To Announce Nuclear Agreement With Saudi Arabia Amid Iran Tensions

Trump Announces Upto 200% Tariffs On Generic Drugs, Move May Impact India

2 India-Bound Ships Make U-turns As Houthis Threaten Another Saudi Oil Route

Top Sports News

ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Among 3 Indians In Top 4

Shreyas Iyer Sends Big 'Fear' Message To Team India After 0 Wins In 7 T20I Matches

David Warner Pleads Guilty To Drink Driving, Faces Prospect Of 9-Month Jail Term

"It's An Obvious Thing": Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up On Rough Start To India Career

Seniors Struggling To Adapt, Communication Gap Exposes Vulnerable Team India: Report

Ravi Shastri Calls Rohit Sharma's Lord's 138 A "Tight Slap"

"Can Someone Say Rahul Dravid Did Something Without Planning?" R Ashwin On ODI World Cup Debate

Sri Lanka Suffer Major Injury Setback Ahead Of Test Series Against India

Kuldeep Yadav Signs For Yorkshire To Play Five One Day Cup And Three Red-Ball Games