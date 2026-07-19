School Assembly News Headlines (July 20): Top National, International, Sports News

India wins four gold medals, shares rank 1 at the International Chemistry Olympiad 2026.
School Assembly News Headlines (July 20): Here are today's headlines: from major national decisions and weather crises to World Cup drama and education updates that affect your classrooms, careers and well‑being.
Top National News
- Sonam Wangchuk To Remain In Government Hospital, Court Denies Interim Relief
- 4 Killed In Massive Landslide In Nagaland, More Feared Dead
- Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Uniform Civil Code Bill
- Sena Corporator Who Assaulted Doctors Surrenders Day After Court Cancels Bail
- 16 Killed In Rain-Related Incidents Amid Monsoon Fury In North, East India
- "Sorry, Papa": BTech Topper Dies By Suicide After Failing To Secure Job
- Goa BJP MLA And Ex-State Minister Jennifer Monseratte Dies At 56
- Air India Group To Restore Full Middle East Network This Winter: Nipun Aggarwal
- Amarnath, Vaishno Devi Yatras To Be Temporarily Suspended From July 19 Amid Weather Forecast
Top International News
- US Strikes To "Punish" Iran, Tehran Vows To Teach "Unforgettable Lessons"
- "Tortured, Forced To Work Day And Night": Hyderabad Woman Stuck In Oman
- New UK PM Andy Burnham To Drop Digital ID Plan To Focus On Living Costs
Top Sports News
- "Lionel Messi Will Reclaim Record": Kylian Mbappe's Stunning Remark Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final
- Jude Bellingham Becomes England's Highest Scorer In Single World Cup Edition
- FIFA World Cup Final: Kerala Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On Monday
- Kylian Mbappe Leaves Behind Messi In FIFA World Cup Tally, Big Twist In Golden Boot Race
- Lionel Messi Shows World Cup Final Commitment, Trains Under Heavy Rain With Argentina Teammates
- Europe Human Rights Body Questions Integrity Of FIFA World Cup 2026: "Money And Power"
- India Make Last-Minute Change To Squad Ahead Of Lord's ODI vs England
- "One Can Only Feel Bad": R Ashwin Slams India's Playing XI Call Against England
Top Education News
- India Wins 4 Gold Medals, Shares Rank 1 At International Chemistry Olympiad 2026
- NTA Says Viral NEET Re-Exam OMR Was AI-Generated, Rejects Mix-Up Claim
- STEM Enrolment Crosses 1 Crore Mark, Women's Share Rises To 44%: Government Report
- NEET UG 2026 Top Performers: Over 58% Women Qualifiers, Age Group 17-19 Dominates
- NTA Warns Against Fake, AI-Generated OMR Sheets; Legal Action May Follow
- Delhi University Student Union Elections 2026: ABVP Welcomes New Poll Guidelines
- Bar Council Mandates Social Media Compliance Undertakings For Law Students
- Delhi Government Replaces 'Essentiality Certificate' With Self-Certifications
- CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result Out, Over 3 Lakh Students Improve Scores
- Delhi Schools Launch Year-Long Air Pollution Awareness Campaign For Students
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