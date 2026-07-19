School Assembly News Headlines (July 20): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 20): Here are today's headlines: from major national decisions and weather crises to World Cup drama and education updates that affect your classrooms, careers and well‑being.

Top National News

Sonam Wangchuk To Remain In Government Hospital, Court Denies Interim Relief

4 Killed In Massive Landslide In Nagaland, More Feared Dead

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Uniform Civil Code Bill

Sena Corporator Who Assaulted Doctors Surrenders Day After Court Cancels Bail

16 Killed In Rain-Related Incidents Amid Monsoon Fury In North, East India

"Sorry, Papa": BTech Topper Dies By Suicide After Failing To Secure Job

Goa BJP MLA And Ex-State Minister Jennifer Monseratte Dies At 56

Air India Group To Restore Full Middle East Network This Winter: Nipun Aggarwal

Amarnath, Vaishno Devi Yatras To Be Temporarily Suspended From July 19 Amid Weather Forecast

Top International News

US Strikes To "Punish" Iran, Tehran Vows To Teach "Unforgettable Lessons"

"Tortured, Forced To Work Day And Night": Hyderabad Woman Stuck In Oman

New UK PM Andy Burnham To Drop Digital ID Plan To Focus On Living Costs

Top Sports News

"Lionel Messi Will Reclaim Record": Kylian Mbappe's Stunning Remark Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Jude Bellingham Becomes England's Highest Scorer In Single World Cup Edition

FIFA World Cup Final: Kerala Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On Monday

Kylian Mbappe Leaves Behind Messi In FIFA World Cup Tally, Big Twist In Golden Boot Race

Lionel Messi Shows World Cup Final Commitment, Trains Under Heavy Rain With Argentina Teammates

Europe Human Rights Body Questions Integrity Of FIFA World Cup 2026: "Money And Power"

India Make Last-Minute Change To Squad Ahead Of Lord's ODI vs England

"One Can Only Feel Bad": R Ashwin Slams India's Playing XI Call Against England

Top Education News

India Wins 4 Gold Medals, Shares Rank 1 At International Chemistry Olympiad 2026

NTA Says Viral NEET Re-Exam OMR Was AI-Generated, Rejects Mix-Up Claim

STEM Enrolment Crosses 1 Crore Mark, Women's Share Rises To 44%: Government Report

NEET UG 2026 Top Performers: Over 58% Women Qualifiers, Age Group 17-19 Dominates

NTA Warns Against Fake, AI-Generated OMR Sheets; Legal Action May Follow

Delhi University Student Union Elections 2026: ABVP Welcomes New Poll Guidelines

Bar Council Mandates Social Media Compliance Undertakings For Law Students

Delhi Government Replaces 'Essentiality Certificate' With Self-Certifications

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result Out, Over 3 Lakh Students Improve Scores

Delhi Schools Launch Year-Long Air Pollution Awareness Campaign For Students

