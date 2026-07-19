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School Assembly News Headlines (July 20): Top National, International, Sports News

Check today's top headlines from major national decisions and weather crises to World Cup drama and education updates.

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School Assembly News Headlines (July 20): Top National, International, Sports News
India wins four gold medals, shares rank 1 at the International Chemistry Olympiad 2026.

School Assembly News Headlines (July 20): Here are today's headlines: from major national decisions and weather crises to World Cup drama and education updates that affect your classrooms, careers and well‑being. 

Top National News

  • Sonam Wangchuk To Remain In Government Hospital, Court Denies Interim Relief
  • 4 Killed In Massive Landslide In Nagaland, More Feared Dead
  • Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Uniform Civil Code Bill
  • Sena Corporator Who Assaulted Doctors Surrenders Day After Court Cancels Bail
  • 16 Killed In Rain-Related Incidents Amid Monsoon Fury In North, East India
  • "Sorry, Papa": BTech Topper Dies By Suicide After Failing To Secure Job
  • Goa BJP MLA And Ex-State Minister Jennifer Monseratte Dies At 56
  • Air India Group To Restore Full Middle East Network This Winter: Nipun Aggarwal
  • Amarnath, Vaishno Devi Yatras To Be Temporarily Suspended From July 19 Amid Weather Forecast

Top International News

  • US Strikes To "Punish" Iran, Tehran Vows To Teach "Unforgettable Lessons"
  • "Tortured, Forced To Work Day And Night": Hyderabad Woman Stuck In Oman
  • New UK PM Andy Burnham To Drop Digital ID Plan To Focus On Living Costs

Top Sports News

  • "Lionel Messi Will Reclaim Record": Kylian Mbappe's Stunning Remark Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final
  • Jude Bellingham Becomes England's Highest Scorer In Single World Cup Edition
  • FIFA World Cup Final: Kerala Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On Monday
  • Kylian Mbappe Leaves Behind Messi In FIFA World Cup Tally, Big Twist In Golden Boot Race
  • Lionel Messi Shows World Cup Final Commitment, Trains Under Heavy Rain With Argentina Teammates
  • Europe Human Rights Body Questions Integrity Of FIFA World Cup 2026: "Money And Power"
  • India Make Last-Minute Change To Squad Ahead Of Lord's ODI vs England
  • "One Can Only Feel Bad": R Ashwin Slams India's Playing XI Call Against England

Top Education News

  • India Wins 4 Gold Medals, Shares Rank 1 At International Chemistry Olympiad 2026
  • NTA Says Viral NEET Re-Exam OMR Was AI-Generated, Rejects Mix-Up Claim
  • STEM Enrolment Crosses 1 Crore Mark, Women's Share Rises To 44%: Government Report
  • NEET UG 2026 Top Performers: Over 58% Women Qualifiers, Age Group 17-19 Dominates
  • NTA Warns Against Fake, AI-Generated OMR Sheets; Legal Action May Follow
  • Delhi University Student Union Elections 2026: ABVP Welcomes New Poll Guidelines
  • Bar Council Mandates Social Media Compliance Undertakings For Law Students
  • Delhi Government Replaces 'Essentiality Certificate' With Self-Certifications
  • CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result Out, Over 3 Lakh Students Improve Scores
  • Delhi Schools Launch Year-Long Air Pollution Awareness Campaign For Students
     
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