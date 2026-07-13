School Assembly News Headlines (July 14): Top National, International, School News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 14): Today's news bulletin brings a fast, global snapshot of what's shaping our world: from big political moves and courtroom decisions to sports upsets and bright wins for young scientists. On the national front, leaders and courts are making headlines, while industry and state schemes spark debate.

Around the world, diplomacy, security, and surprising health studies dominate the feed. In sports, historic wins and high‑drama fallout keep fans talking. And for students and teachers, the education beat has reasons to cheer: international medals, campus wellness efforts, and policy changes that could affect fees and student safety.

Top National News

PM Modi To Visit Punjab, Launch Rail Projects As BJP Gears Up For Solo Fight

Centre Reviews WhatsApp, Telegram Replies On Usernames, Uniform Rules Likely

Election Commission Mandates Parents' SIR Details For New Voters In Bihar

Rs 1,160 Crore Rice 'Scam' Widens: 56 Mills, 22 Ethanol Plants Under Scanner

Ex-AAP Leader Tahir Hussain Convicted For Intelligence Officer's Murder During Delhi Riots

Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Airfare Regulation Rules In Sealed Cover Within 2 Weeks

Assam Rifles Jawan Killed In Action, 4 Injured In Suspected IED Blast In Nagaland

"Completely False": Piyush Goyal On Report India Rejected Quick US Trade Deal

Can You Stop Boys And Girls From Eloping: Supreme Court On POCSO Act Misuse

Ahead Of Rath Yatra, Bengal Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid To 60 Committees

After Phone Goes Missing, National Award-Winning Farmer Loses Rs 83,000

92 Lakh Women Dropped From Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme, Most In Beed

Church Destroyed, Houses Damaged: Arunachal's Kurung Kumey District Flooded

Vijay Government Secures Supreme Court Stay Against Cow Slaughter Ban Order

Top International News

Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Died After Aortic Rupture: Report

Iran Claims US Military's Drone Fleet In Bahrain Destroyed In Fresh Strikes

"He Was Tired": Trump Mourns Death Of Ally Who Called For 500% India Tariff

Iran's Fractured Regime Dooms Trump's Middle East Plan: John Bolton To NDTV

Iraq Prime Minister To Meet Trump In Washington Next Week

Iranian Plane Carrying Houthi Delegation Lands In Yemen Despite Strikes

UK Plans To Ban Iran's Elite Guards Over Threat To National Security

2,700 Killed By Heatwaves Across England Between May And June: Study

Top Sports News

First Time In 142 Years: India Script History With Women's Test Win Against England At Lord's

"India's Plans Have Not Sat Well": Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer Under Fire After 0-4 T20I Series Humiliation vs England

"Will Talk Until We Are Dead": Norway Coach Adds To Post-Match Controversy After England Loss

Ex-Spanish PM Slammed For 'Racist' Remark On Kylian Mbappe And Co Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals

"We Got Carried Away By Media Hype": Ex-India Star On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's International Debut

World Cup 2026 Semifinals To Feature World's Top 4 Teams But FIFA Had A Big Role To Play In It

Lionel Messi, Argentina Face Reputation-Shattering Accusation Before FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals

"Lionel Messi Can Be A Weakness For Argentina": Wayne Rooney

Stephen Fleming Leaves CSK: 40-ODI India Veteran In Fray For Vacant Head Coach Role

CSK End 18-Year Association With Head Coach Fleming After 'Honest' Discussion

"Imagine Indian Batters Without IPL Makeup": Sanjay Manjrekar Tells Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir

Top Education News

India Shines On Global Stage, Wins 5 Golds At International Physics Olympiad 2026

"Times Have Changed": Supreme Court On Professor's Plea In Student Suicide Case

IIT Madras, Education Ministry Host National Workshop On Student Wellness

Punjab Governor Approves Fee Regulation Ordinance, Private Schools' Annual Increase Capped At 5%

Rights Body Seeks Report From Jharkhand Government On 'Snakebite' In School Hostel, Reportedly 1 Dead

Nepal Sends Highest Number Of Students To India, Says AISHE Report