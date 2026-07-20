School Assembly News Headlines (July 21): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 21): Today's top stories bring politics, protests, global flashpoints and football drama: large protests in Delhi centred on the CJP movement dominated headlines - hunger strikes, mass marches to Parliament, tear gas and detentions.
Internationally, tensions are rising across world hotspots. The Houthis declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, Hamas named a new leader after two years, and Iran warned the US against a ground invasion. In sports, the football world is still reeling from World Cup final fallout: scenes ranged from celebratory parades in Spain to violent clashes and a controversial on-field incident between Argentina and Spain that sparked criticism. There were also tragic reports of a fan's death amid celebrations.
Top National News
- "I Will Continue My Fast": Sonam Wangchuk After Government Meets Protesters
- "Are Surveillance Norms Being Followed?" High Court To Delhi Cops On CJP Protest
- India Maintains 7.7% Growth Rate Despite Middle East Crisis: PM Modi
- Parliament Monsoon Session Opens With Sloganeering, Chaos, Adjournments
- Tear Gas, Lathicharge As At Least 20,000 March With CJP To Parliament
- Amid Protests In Delhi, Omar Abdullah's J&K Statehood Pitch At Jantar Mantar
- PM Modi's Dig At '56-Year-Old Youth' Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Monsoon Session
- CJP Leaders Meet Union Minister JP Nadda, Submit Letter Of Demands
- Sonam Wangchuk Lists 3 Conditions To End Hunger Strike
- CJP Protest: "End Sit-In": Centre's Appeal After "Cordial Meeting" With CJP Leaders
- Dimple Yadav, Marching With CJP Protesters, Detained, Alleges Samajwadi Party
- Fear Of Rising Disasters Push Uttarakhand To Revive Chipko Movement
- "Allow Me To Leave Hospital, Have To Join Parliament March": Sonam Wangchuk
- Political Row Erupts In Bihar Over Saffron Colour Plan For 500 New Model Schools
Top International News
- "Eye For An Eye": Houthis Declare Maritime Blockade On Saudi Arabia
- Headless Since Yahya Sinwar's Death 2 Years Ago, Hamas Gets New Chief
- US Says Cuba Infiltrated "Highest Reaches" Of American Government
- 'Waiting For Their Arrival': Iran's Big Warning Against US Ground Invasion
- Team Trump Explores New Deportation Path In 'Alien Terrorist Removal' Court
- US Immigration Agents To Wear Body Cameras During Vehicle Stops
- Samsung Cuts Hundreds Of US Jobs, Offers Relocation Amid Headquarters Shift
- JD Vance, Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child Alec Neel Vance
- 'Might Be Last Call To Family': Iran's Araghchi Recalls Talks With Team Trump
- Headless Since Yahya Sinwar's Death 2 Years Ago, Hamas Gets New Chief
- "Violent, Aggressive": China Coast Guard Attack On Filipino Sailor Caught On Camera
- 200 Made-In-India Coaches To Give Boost To Bangladesh Railways
Top Sports News
- Argentina Players Turn Their Backs On Spain, Slammed For ‘Classless; Act During Trophy Presentation
- Open-Top Bus Parade, Meet And Greet With Royal Family: Spain's Grand Welcome After FIFA World Cup Glory
- Massive Fight After FIFA World Cup Final, Argentina Got 2nd Red Card That Nobody Noticed
- "You Fool, Crying About Referee": What Led To Argentina vs Spain Post-FIFA World Cup Final Chaos
- Teenager Dies In Spain As FIFA World Cup Celebrations Go Wrong
- Riots Break Out In Argentina After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Loss Against Spain; Police Takes Major Step
- Argentina Coach Not Happy With Referee's Big Call Against Spain, Gives Blunt Verdict: "It's A Final"