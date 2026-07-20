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School Assembly News Headlines (July 21): Top National, International, Sports News

Today's top stories bring politics, protests, global flashpoints and football drama: large protests in Delhi centred on the CJP movement dominated headlines.

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School Assembly News Headlines (July 21): Top National, International, Sports News
In sports, the football world is still reeling from World Cup final fallout.

School Assembly News Headlines (July 21): Today's top stories bring politics, protests, global flashpoints and football drama: large protests in Delhi centred on the CJP movement dominated headlines - hunger strikes, mass marches to Parliament, tear gas and detentions. 

Internationally, tensions are rising across world hotspots. The Houthis declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, Hamas named a new leader after two years, and Iran warned the US against a ground invasion. In sports, the football world is still reeling from World Cup final fallout: scenes ranged from celebratory parades in Spain to violent clashes and a controversial on-field incident between Argentina and Spain that sparked criticism. There were also tragic reports of a fan's death amid celebrations.

Top National News

  • "I Will Continue My Fast": Sonam Wangchuk After Government Meets Protesters
  • "Are Surveillance Norms Being Followed?" High Court To Delhi Cops On CJP Protest
  • India Maintains 7.7% Growth Rate Despite Middle East Crisis: PM Modi
  • Parliament Monsoon Session Opens With Sloganeering, Chaos, Adjournments
  • Tear Gas, Lathicharge As At Least 20,000 March With CJP To Parliament
  • Amid Protests In Delhi, Omar Abdullah's J&K Statehood Pitch At Jantar Mantar
  • PM Modi's Dig At '56-Year-Old Youth' Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Monsoon Session
  • CJP Leaders Meet Union Minister JP Nadda, Submit Letter Of Demands
  • Sonam Wangchuk Lists 3 Conditions To End Hunger Strike
  • CJP Protest: "End Sit-In": Centre's Appeal After "Cordial Meeting" With CJP Leaders
  • Dimple Yadav, Marching With CJP Protesters, Detained, Alleges Samajwadi Party
  • Fear Of Rising Disasters Push Uttarakhand To Revive Chipko Movement
  • "Allow Me To Leave Hospital, Have To Join Parliament March": Sonam Wangchuk
  • Political Row Erupts In Bihar Over Saffron Colour Plan For 500 New Model Schools

Top International News

  • "Eye For An Eye": Houthis Declare Maritime Blockade On Saudi Arabia
  • Headless Since Yahya Sinwar's Death 2 Years Ago, Hamas Gets New Chief
  • US Says Cuba Infiltrated "Highest Reaches" Of American Government
  • 'Waiting For Their Arrival': Iran's Big Warning Against US Ground Invasion
  • Team Trump Explores New Deportation Path In 'Alien Terrorist Removal' Court
  • US Immigration Agents To Wear Body Cameras During Vehicle Stops
  • Samsung Cuts Hundreds Of US Jobs, Offers Relocation Amid Headquarters Shift
  • JD Vance, Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child Alec Neel Vance
  • 'Might Be Last Call To Family': Iran's Araghchi Recalls Talks With Team Trump
  • Headless Since Yahya Sinwar's Death 2 Years Ago, Hamas Gets New Chief
  • "Violent, Aggressive": China Coast Guard Attack On Filipino Sailor Caught On Camera
  • 200 Made-In-India Coaches To Give Boost To Bangladesh Railways

Top Sports News

  • Argentina Players Turn Their Backs On Spain, Slammed For ‘Classless; Act During Trophy Presentation
  • Open-Top Bus Parade, Meet And Greet With Royal Family: Spain's Grand Welcome After FIFA World Cup Glory
  • Massive Fight After FIFA World Cup Final, Argentina Got 2nd Red Card That Nobody Noticed
  • "You Fool, Crying About Referee": What Led To Argentina vs Spain Post-FIFA World Cup Final Chaos
  • Teenager Dies In Spain As FIFA World Cup Celebrations Go Wrong
  • Riots Break Out In Argentina After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Loss Against Spain; Police Takes Major Step
  • Argentina Coach Not Happy With Referee's Big Call Against Spain, Gives Blunt Verdict: "It's A Final"
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