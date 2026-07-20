School Assembly News Headlines (July 21): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (July 21): Today's top stories bring politics, protests, global flashpoints and football drama: large protests in Delhi centred on the CJP movement dominated headlines - hunger strikes, mass marches to Parliament, tear gas and detentions.

Internationally, tensions are rising across world hotspots. The Houthis declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, Hamas named a new leader after two years, and Iran warned the US against a ground invasion. In sports, the football world is still reeling from World Cup final fallout: scenes ranged from celebratory parades in Spain to violent clashes and a controversial on-field incident between Argentina and Spain that sparked criticism. There were also tragic reports of a fan's death amid celebrations.

Top National News

"I Will Continue My Fast": Sonam Wangchuk After Government Meets Protesters

"Are Surveillance Norms Being Followed?" High Court To Delhi Cops On CJP Protest

India Maintains 7.7% Growth Rate Despite Middle East Crisis: PM Modi

Parliament Monsoon Session Opens With Sloganeering, Chaos, Adjournments

Tear Gas, Lathicharge As At Least 20,000 March With CJP To Parliament

Amid Protests In Delhi, Omar Abdullah's J&K Statehood Pitch At Jantar Mantar

PM Modi's Dig At '56-Year-Old Youth' Rahul Gandhi Ahead Of Monsoon Session

CJP Leaders Meet Union Minister JP Nadda, Submit Letter Of Demands

Sonam Wangchuk Lists 3 Conditions To End Hunger Strike

CJP Protest: "End Sit-In": Centre's Appeal After "Cordial Meeting" With CJP Leaders

Dimple Yadav, Marching With CJP Protesters, Detained, Alleges Samajwadi Party

Fear Of Rising Disasters Push Uttarakhand To Revive Chipko Movement

"Allow Me To Leave Hospital, Have To Join Parliament March": Sonam Wangchuk

Political Row Erupts In Bihar Over Saffron Colour Plan For 500 New Model Schools

Top International News

"Eye For An Eye": Houthis Declare Maritime Blockade On Saudi Arabia

Headless Since Yahya Sinwar's Death 2 Years Ago, Hamas Gets New Chief

US Says Cuba Infiltrated "Highest Reaches" Of American Government

'Waiting For Their Arrival': Iran's Big Warning Against US Ground Invasion

Team Trump Explores New Deportation Path In 'Alien Terrorist Removal' Court

US Immigration Agents To Wear Body Cameras During Vehicle Stops

Samsung Cuts Hundreds Of US Jobs, Offers Relocation Amid Headquarters Shift

JD Vance, Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child Alec Neel Vance

'Might Be Last Call To Family': Iran's Araghchi Recalls Talks With Team Trump

Headless Since Yahya Sinwar's Death 2 Years Ago, Hamas Gets New Chief

"Violent, Aggressive": China Coast Guard Attack On Filipino Sailor Caught On Camera

200 Made-In-India Coaches To Give Boost To Bangladesh Railways

Top Sports News

Argentina Players Turn Their Backs On Spain, Slammed For ‘Classless; Act During Trophy Presentation

Open-Top Bus Parade, Meet And Greet With Royal Family: Spain's Grand Welcome After FIFA World Cup Glory

Massive Fight After FIFA World Cup Final, Argentina Got 2nd Red Card That Nobody Noticed

"You Fool, Crying About Referee": What Led To Argentina vs Spain Post-FIFA World Cup Final Chaos

Teenager Dies In Spain As FIFA World Cup Celebrations Go Wrong

Riots Break Out In Argentina After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Loss Against Spain; Police Takes Major Step

Argentina Coach Not Happy With Referee's Big Call Against Spain, Gives Blunt Verdict: "It's A Final"