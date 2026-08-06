School Assembly News Headlines (August 7): Top National, International, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (August 7): Today's news bulletin brings a fast, smart roundup across national, international, sports and education beats. Nationally, debates over protest culture and digital payments make headlines while tech and crime stories from Hyderabad to Assam keep things urgent. Abroad, nuclear anniversaries, deep‑sea mining and shifting security plans highlight a tense global backdrop.

Sports delivers dramatic moments and selection controversies, and the education section spotlights protests, AI and STEM initiatives, top institute openings, and young Indians reaching the poles of science.

Top National News

Protesting Doesn't Make Gen Z Anti-National: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Allow Charges On UPI, Other Digital Payments

India Steps Up Diplomatic Push To Bring Goddess Vagdevi Idol Back From UK

Microsoft Unveils $20.5-Billion AI-Backed Cloud Region In Hyderabad

Rs 33 Crore Multi-State GST Fraud Network Busted In Assam, 12 Arrested

Jharkhand Students Form 11-Member Delegation For Talks With Government

Delhi Police Arrests Haryana Cop's Killer, He Was On The Run For 28 Years

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Recruited Indian Students In Canada For Crimes: Report

Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Son Killed After Car Crashes Into Divider In UP

"Why Have You Restricted My Account?" Arvind Kejriwal To Meta

Hemant Soren Opens Talks With Jharkhand Protesters, They Say 'Do It On Camera'

Assam Floods: Death Count Rises To 95, 14 Districts On High Alert

Uttarakhand On High Alert Amid Heavy Rain Warning For Next 24 Hours

Top International News

Hiroshima Marks 81st Atomic Bomb Anniversary With Calls To End Nuclear Weapons

Pacific Islands Alarmed At Trump-Backed Deep-Sea Mining Push

Ukraine Strikes Two Oil Facilities Deep Inside Russia, Says Zelensky

Iran Says Close To Hormuz Plan With Oman, But Reopening Depends On US

'No Danger': US On Trump's Helicopter Flying Too Close To Passenger Plane

Trump Is Spending $7 Billion On 11 Arctic Ships The Coast Guard Didn't Ask For

US Lifts Sanctions On Iran Guards-Linked Iraqi Airline

US Plans New Nuclear Strategy In Case Of War With China Or Russia: Report

"Genocider": Sheikh Hasina's Virtual Return Sparks Fury In Bangladesh

North Korean Missile Unit Deployed In Russia To Strike Ukraine: Report

Top Sports News

Thai Footballer Dies As Lightning Strikes During Match, Tragic Incident Caught On Camera

GTA 6 Extended Footage To Premiere On Netflix, YouTube On August 27

CWG Judo Gold-Winner Asmita Dey Faces Uttar Pradesh Reward Eligibility Question

BCCI Questions Team India Physio Over 'Dip In Fitness Standards': Report

Ajit Agarkar's Tenure As BCCI Chief Selector Rated, 'Debatable' Decisions Mentioned

Shubman Gill Struck Twice During Practice On Eve Of Sri Lanka Warm-Up Game

Ravi Shastri's 'Hatke' India World Cup 2027 Squad Gets 8/10 Rating

BCCI Selectors, Gautam Gambhir Sent Big Mohammed Shami 'Message': "He'll Be Ready To Serve"

Top Education News

Jharkhand Student Protest Enters Day 13 With 6 On Hunger Strike

CBSE To Launch AI, STEM Online Programme For Teachers, Students On August 15

Bihar Public Service Commission Clarifies Viral BPSC Prelims Notice Is Fake

NEP 2020 Focuses On Student Hygiene, Health, Environmental Awareness, Says Centre

Uttarakhand's 17-Year-Old Lucky Rawat Selected For International Scientific North Pole Expedition

IIM Kozhikode Opens Bloomberg Finance Lab To Boost Finance Education

Indonesia Partners With IIT Madras For Strategic Research And Innovation

IIM Ahmedabad Opens Applications For Executive Programme In Business Finance