School Assembly News Headlines (September 23): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (September 23): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National News

'Told Him To Bear It': IIT-Bombay Student's Father Says He Told Them About Caste Abuse

Haryana Club Firing Probe Uncovers Narco-Terror Network, 7 Arrested

Ahead Of Congress' Goa Event, Satirical 'Khokha Run' Game Targets Party

Poll Body Likely To Extend Claims, Objections Deadline For Delhi Voter List

2 Million Books Scanned In J&K, Over 4,000 Withdrawn For "Anti-National" Content

Haryana Chief Minister Hits Back At Bhagwant Mann Over "Fake Turban" Jibe

Man Caught Urinating Inside Society Lift In Ghaziabad, Shocking CCTV Video Surfaces

Dance, Liquor Videos: Bihar Groping Horror Accused's Facebook Timeline

Bank Holiday On September 23: Are Branches Closed In Your City? Check Details

2 Brothers, A Lawyer And BSc Student, Among 3 Arrested For Delhi Rape

Top International News

"World Is Bigger Than 5": After India, Turkey Calls For UN Body Reforms

Imran Khan's Party Warns Of 'Civil War' After Leader 'Kidnapped' At Gunpoint

Why 90-Foot Hanuman Statue Is At Centre Of Political Debate In Texas

'All Iranian Airlines Will Be Grounded Globally By...': US' New Weapon In War

Pakistan Hospitals Ordered To Prepare For "Mass Casualty" Ahead Of PTI March

11 Students Injured After Teenager Opens Fire Outside Turkey School

US Signs $410 Million Third-Country Deportation Deals With 31 Nations

US To Open 2 New Military Bases In Greenland After Deal With Denmark: Report

'Tearing This Down': YouTuber's Post On Texas Hanuman Statue Sparks Row

Iran's Araghchi Arrives In New York For UN Session As War With US Drags On

Top Sports News

ICC Chief Jay Shah Congratulates India, Makes Huge Remark On Women's Cricket

Lionel Messi Reveals Special Jersey For Final Argentina Appearance

Formula One Races To Be Shortened Next Season

'I Still Need More Time': Joao Fonseca Announces Asian Swing Exit

Asian Games Badminton: Indian Men Outclass Japan 3-0 To Be Assured Of Medal

India Thrash South Korea 63-31, Continue Winning Run In Asian Games Kabaddi

Asian Games: Indian Boxer Jadumani Singh Beats Nepal's Chandra Bahadur Thapa

India Fight Back To Beat Thailand In Women's Table Tennis QF At Asian Games

Jason Whitlock Takes Aim at Deion Sanders' Two-Way Vision After Travis Hunter's Limited Role

Mike Tomlin's Son Dino Tomlin Calls Out LeBron James in Michael Rubin Rant