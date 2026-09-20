School Assembly News Headlines (September 21): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

CCTV Footage Shows Moment Telangana Neurosurgeon's Car Hit Divider, Burst Into Flames

Sabotage Attempts On India's Semiconductor Push? What Ashwini Vaishnaw Said

Man Enters Karnataka Home With Bucket. 6 Of Family Die In Fire Minutes Later

LK Advani And Manish Sisodia Among Those Issued Notices Over Voter Details

Bhagwant Mann Takes AAP's Punjab Report Card Door-To-Door Ahead Of Polls

Lost In Amritsar, Found In Gaya: Stranger Uses AI To Reunite Man With Family

Gangster Reaches Sonipat Home On 6-Hour Parole, Welcomed With Drumbeats

Himanta Sarma Lays Foundation Stone For Adani Power's 3,200 MW Assam Project

Telangana Man, Who Murdered Brother-In-Law For Killing Sister, Arrested

How Pakistan's ISI Lured Truck Driver Into Becoming Border Spy In Kathua

Top International News

"If US Wants To Get Out Of Quagmire...": Iran Sends 7 Conditions To Trump

"Fiction And Lies": Trump Bans CNN, Politico From White House

Video: Massive Ukrainian Drone Barrage On Moscow Amid Elections In Russia

Imran Khan's Sister Detained In Lahore Ahead Of Planned Protest By His Party

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill, Clears Way For 100% Tariffs On India

600 km Per Hour Drones Launched In Waves: How Russia Is Rewriting War Rules

Trump Claims "Infinite" Greenland Security Deal With Denmark

Why People Queue Overnight For iPhone That Is Delivered Home In 10 Minutes

After US Sanctions, Russian Ex-President's "Military Deterrence" Threat

US-Bound F-35 Parts End Up In China, Probe Launched: Report

Top Sports News

Dhir's ODI Selection Excites Pathan: A Player Of That Type Has Been Missing

13-Year-Old Yu Zidi Breaks Asian Games Record, Says She Can Go Faster

After Winning 2 Silvers, Elavenil Valarivan Sets Sights On Mixed Team Event

Neeraj Opens Up On Injury Setback, Says "Let's Work On How To Make A Comeback"

Madrid Derby LIVE: Mourinho Makes Multiple Bold Starting XI Calls vs Atletico

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Shooters After Double Silver Glory

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming La Liga: When And Where To Watch

"Aim Is Olympics Medal": Elavenil's Family Reveals Shooting Star's Big Goal

Asian Games: India Women Fight Back In Table Tennis To Secure Second Win

Dilpreet's 4 Goals Helps India Beat Indonesia 13-1 In Asiad Men's Hockey Opener