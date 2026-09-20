School Assembly News Headlines (September 21): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (September 21)
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News
- CCTV Footage Shows Moment Telangana Neurosurgeon's Car Hit Divider, Burst Into Flames
- Sabotage Attempts On India's Semiconductor Push? What Ashwini Vaishnaw Said
- Man Enters Karnataka Home With Bucket. 6 Of Family Die In Fire Minutes Later
- LK Advani And Manish Sisodia Among Those Issued Notices Over Voter Details
- Bhagwant Mann Takes AAP's Punjab Report Card Door-To-Door Ahead Of Polls
- Lost In Amritsar, Found In Gaya: Stranger Uses AI To Reunite Man With Family
- Gangster Reaches Sonipat Home On 6-Hour Parole, Welcomed With Drumbeats
- Himanta Sarma Lays Foundation Stone For Adani Power's 3,200 MW Assam Project
- Telangana Man, Who Murdered Brother-In-Law For Killing Sister, Arrested
- How Pakistan's ISI Lured Truck Driver Into Becoming Border Spy In Kathua
Top International News
- "If US Wants To Get Out Of Quagmire...": Iran Sends 7 Conditions To Trump
- "Fiction And Lies": Trump Bans CNN, Politico From White House
- Video: Massive Ukrainian Drone Barrage On Moscow Amid Elections In Russia
- Imran Khan's Sister Detained In Lahore Ahead Of Planned Protest By His Party
- Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill, Clears Way For 100% Tariffs On India
- 600 km Per Hour Drones Launched In Waves: How Russia Is Rewriting War Rules
- Trump Claims "Infinite" Greenland Security Deal With Denmark
- Why People Queue Overnight For iPhone That Is Delivered Home In 10 Minutes
- After US Sanctions, Russian Ex-President's "Military Deterrence" Threat
- US-Bound F-35 Parts End Up In China, Probe Launched: Report
Top Sports News
- Dhir's ODI Selection Excites Pathan: A Player Of That Type Has Been Missing
- 13-Year-Old Yu Zidi Breaks Asian Games Record, Says She Can Go Faster
- After Winning 2 Silvers, Elavenil Valarivan Sets Sights On Mixed Team Event
- Neeraj Opens Up On Injury Setback, Says "Let's Work On How To Make A Comeback"
- Madrid Derby LIVE: Mourinho Makes Multiple Bold Starting XI Calls vs Atletico
- PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Shooters After Double Silver Glory
- Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming La Liga: When And Where To Watch
- "Aim Is Olympics Medal": Elavenil's Family Reveals Shooting Star's Big Goal
- Asian Games: India Women Fight Back In Table Tennis To Secure Second Win
- Dilpreet's 4 Goals Helps India Beat Indonesia 13-1 In Asiad Men's Hockey Opener
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