School Assembly News Headlines (September 17): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

'Student Deaths Not Ordinary Mishap': High Court On Delhi Building Collapse

Risk Of India Returning To Cash Economy: Retailers' Body On UPI Fee

India Sends 47 Lakh Litres Of Diesel To Bangladesh via Friendship Pipeline

When A Maoist Ambush Wiped Out Chhattisgarh Congress Leadership

Watch: Large Snake Falls On Man Carrying Child At Maharashtra Waterfall

Meta Admits To Mistake Over Child Sexual Abuse Ads On Instagram: Report

"Never Met": Aaditya Thackeray Reacts To Sushant Rajput Ex-Manager Murder FIR Naming Him

Married For 12 Years, UP Man Beheads Sleeping Wife Over Suspicion Of Affair

Badruddin Ajmal, Nagaon Bypoll And His Possible Return To Parliament

'Will Work For All': AIDUF Chief After Filing Nomination For Nagaon Bypolls

Top International News

Pak Ship Collides With Indian Navy Unit, Delhi Summons Islamabad's Envoy

Houthi Threat Reaches Mecca, Pak Hides Behind 'Ops' To Avoid Saudi Fight

For Years, Saudi Saw Houthis As Yemen's Problem. Then, A Knock On The Door

Yemen's Houthis Claim They Shot Down Saudi F15 Fighter Jet

Trump Plans To Send 40,000 Powerful Bombs To Israel In Largest Sale In Years

Video: US News Helicopter Covering Deadly Bus Accident Crashes, 3 Killed

Video: Nightmarish Scene After Iran Plane's Cabin Roof Liner Detaches

60 Killed In Sudan Gold Mine Collapse, Several Missing

Vijay's London Event Cancelled Over Safety Concerns

What Weapon US May Have Put In Space, Who Else Could Have Similar Arms

Top Sports News

India Squad For WI Live: Pant Ignored Again, Another Big Name Missing

East Bengal vs Al-Hussein Live Streaming, AFC Champions League 2 Match

Kapil Dev Asked About India's Refusal To Receive Asia Cup Trophy. His Reply

"We Were Not Giving 100%": Ex-India Captain's Brutal Verdict On Hockey Team

Watch: Bumrah Left Clapping After Shivam Dube's Costly Misfield In 2nd T20I

Asian Games Medallists Indian Boxers To Get Direct Entry To 2027 World C'ships

Pakistan Tennis Federation President To Play Doubles At Asian Games

Arsenal Star Dowman Equals Rooney's 24-Year-Old Record With Brace vs Ipswich

"Bayern Or Others, Our Mindset Is The Same": Evlersberg Star Cole Campbell

"Winning 1st 4 Games Has Given Arsenal Lot Of Confidence": Ben White