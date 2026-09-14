School Assembly News Headlines (September 15): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (September 15)
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News
- 'Fault Lies With Her': Gurugram Hit-And-Run Lawyer Pins Blame On Biker
- Analysis: Punjab BJP Strategy On Congress Imports Squeezing Out Veterans
- 'Playing With Our Health': Railway Water, Food Under Scrutiny In Bhopal
- In Comments Of Bangladesh Minister, A Hint Of Recalibration Of Ties With India
- '4 Drunk People' Claim By Biker's Brother After Gurugram Hit-And-Run Shocker
- 3 Italians Leave Delhi Without Immigration Check, Air India Issued Notice
- EVs, ACs And Deficient Monsoon: Inside Kerala's Power Conundrum
- Vijay's Mega Rs 11,000 Crore UK Deal For Investments In Tamil Nadu
- Ajmer Man Fights Off Chain-Snatchers To Save Retired Couple, CCTV Captures Brave Act
- Activist Manoj Jarange Announces Solo Protest In Mumbai's Azad Maidan
Top International News
- Pakistan's Damage Control With Saudi After Backtracking On Houthi Fight
- 7,000-Foot Hike With Broken Bones: US Fighter's 50-Hour Iran Survival Story
- Video: Turkish Airlines Flight "Started To Plummet" After 3 Landing Attempts
- Let It Stand: America's Deleted Sikh Poster And The Weather Ahead For Migrants
- Chinese Media Slams Anthropic CEO's AI Slowdown Call As "Cold War Playbook"
- Indian-Origin Man On US Fugitive List Over Rs 8 Billion Medicare Fraud
- US Lawmakers Agree AI Needs Regulation, Differ On How To Do It
- Iran Steps Up Attacks On US Targets As Trump Focuses On Midterm Polls
- Wall Street In Shock After AI Slowdown Call, Nvidia, Intel Trade In Red
- US Immigration Arrests Have Soared. Why Deportations Did Not See Any Rise
Top Sports News
- Gavaskar Namedrops Sachin And Sourav, Sends Major Reminder To BCCI
- Former West Ham Goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko Dies Aged 64
- "Doctors Said Never": Alexander Zverev Credits Mother For Battle With Type 1 Diabetes
- Mary Kom's Team Apologises After Bigg Boss Statement Triggers Debate
- Gracie Hunt's Journey Beyond Football: The Family Lesson Behind Her Kansas City Chiefs Legacy
- Mohsin Naqvi To Trigger Another Shake-Up In PCB, 2 Ex-Pak Stars To Be Fired
- Senior Pak Star Breaks Silence After 2-Hour Questioning In PCB's Investigation
- Steve Smith To Retire Soon? Aus Great Throws Massive Doubt Over Test Future
- India's Star Bowler Injured Once Again After Afg T20I, May Not Play Asian Games
- Team India's 'Bottle Lift' After Asia Cup Trophy Snub Leaves Internet In Splits
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