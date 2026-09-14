School Assembly News Headlines (September 15): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

'Fault Lies With Her': Gurugram Hit-And-Run Lawyer Pins Blame On Biker

Analysis: Punjab BJP Strategy On Congress Imports Squeezing Out Veterans

'Playing With Our Health': Railway Water, Food Under Scrutiny In Bhopal

In Comments Of Bangladesh Minister, A Hint Of Recalibration Of Ties With India

'4 Drunk People' Claim By Biker's Brother After Gurugram Hit-And-Run Shocker

3 Italians Leave Delhi Without Immigration Check, Air India Issued Notice

EVs, ACs And Deficient Monsoon: Inside Kerala's Power Conundrum

Vijay's Mega Rs 11,000 Crore UK Deal For Investments In Tamil Nadu

Ajmer Man Fights Off Chain-Snatchers To Save Retired Couple, CCTV Captures Brave Act

Activist Manoj Jarange Announces Solo Protest In Mumbai's Azad Maidan

Top International News

Pakistan's Damage Control With Saudi After Backtracking On Houthi Fight

7,000-Foot Hike With Broken Bones: US Fighter's 50-Hour Iran Survival Story

Video: Turkish Airlines Flight "Started To Plummet" After 3 Landing Attempts

Let It Stand: America's Deleted Sikh Poster And The Weather Ahead For Migrants

Chinese Media Slams Anthropic CEO's AI Slowdown Call As "Cold War Playbook"

Indian-Origin Man On US Fugitive List Over Rs 8 Billion Medicare Fraud

US Lawmakers Agree AI Needs Regulation, Differ On How To Do It

Iran Steps Up Attacks On US Targets As Trump Focuses On Midterm Polls

Wall Street In Shock After AI Slowdown Call, Nvidia, Intel Trade In Red

US Immigration Arrests Have Soared. Why Deportations Did Not See Any Rise

Top Sports News

Gavaskar Namedrops Sachin And Sourav, Sends Major Reminder To BCCI

Former West Ham Goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko Dies Aged 64

"Doctors Said Never": Alexander Zverev Credits Mother For Battle With Type 1 Diabetes

Mary Kom's Team Apologises After Bigg Boss Statement Triggers Debate

Gracie Hunt's Journey Beyond Football: The Family Lesson Behind Her Kansas City Chiefs Legacy

Mohsin Naqvi To Trigger Another Shake-Up In PCB, 2 Ex-Pak Stars To Be Fired

Senior Pak Star Breaks Silence After 2-Hour Questioning In PCB's Investigation

Steve Smith To Retire Soon? Aus Great Throws Massive Doubt Over Test Future

India's Star Bowler Injured Once Again After Afg T20I, May Not Play Asian Games

Team India's 'Bottle Lift' After Asia Cup Trophy Snub Leaves Internet In Splits