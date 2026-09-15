School Assembly News Headlines (September 16): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (September 16)
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News
- BJP Win In Nagaon Will Point To Sweeping Victory In 2031: Himanta Sarma
- Two Tribal Women Shot Dead While Working On Farm In Manipur
- 38 kg Marijuana Seized From School Bags In Bihar, 3 Minors Among 5 Detained
- Charanjit Channi, Raja Warring Share Stage After 3 Months, Handshake Signals Thaw
- UPI Charges To Be 0.4% For Some Payments Above Rs 2,000. Free For Consumers
- Exclusive | Will AI Revolution Benefit Only The Rich? Bill Gates Explains India Scenario
- In Reverse Trade Flow, India Exports 500 Tonnes Of Hilsa To Bangladesh
- Gurugram Hit-And-Run Accused Kalyan Bainsla Tried To Escape Police Custody
- Sachin Pilot Detained As Punjab Congress Protests Dalit Labourer's Suicide
- How Punjab's Farmer Protest Threatens BJP, AAP And Opens Doors For Congress
Top International News
- Saudi Arabia's Limited Options Against Houthis After Trump's Rebuff
- US Confirms It Has Deployed First 'On-Orbit' Weapon In Space
- 'Dil To Pagal Hai': Malaysian PM's Post-BRICS Bollywood Playlist Is Viral
- Indian-Origin Woman, Friend Crushed To Death By Subway Train In New York
- UK Man Admits To Drugging, Raping Wife For Over 20 Years, Sharing Her Photos
- Iran War Exposed US Weapons Shortfall, Damaged Bases Across Middle East
- US Judge Blocks Trump Visa Curbs On Foreign Students, Journalists
- After BRICS 2026, India's Real Test Is Balancing The West
- 'Turning Space Into Battlefield': China, Russia Warn As US Deploys Weapons
- Saudi Arabia's Limited Options Against Houthis After Trump's Rebuff
Top Sports News
- India ODI Squad: Agarkar Set To Pick 3 IPL Captains, Pant Could Return vs WI
- 2nd T20I LIVE: India Recover After Massive Blunder, Afghanistan 5 Down
- Curtis Campher Stars As Amsterdam Flames Set New ETPL Benchmark
- "Playing At Old Trafford For 1st Time As Opponent Was A Big Moment": Tielemans
- "Abhishek Shouldn't Have Played": World Cup-Winner Drops Surprising Remark
- Foreign Ministry Reacts After India Refuse Asia Cup Trophy: "Matter Under BCCI"
- BCCI's Update On Chakaravarthy's Injury That Ruled Him Out Of Afg T20Is
- Sooryavanshi Snubbed Again, India Captain Says This On 1 Change vs AFG
- From Cricket Bat To Shotgun: Mairaj Ahmad Khan's Remarkable Sporting Journey
- "He Will Die": 7 Australian Captains Write To Own Government For Imran Khan
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