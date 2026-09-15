School Assembly News Headlines (September 16): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

BJP Win In Nagaon Will Point To Sweeping Victory In 2031: Himanta Sarma

Two Tribal Women Shot Dead While Working On Farm In Manipur

38 kg Marijuana Seized From School Bags In Bihar, 3 Minors Among 5 Detained

Charanjit Channi, Raja Warring Share Stage After 3 Months, Handshake Signals Thaw

UPI Charges To Be 0.4% For Some Payments Above Rs 2,000. Free For Consumers

Exclusive | Will AI Revolution Benefit Only The Rich? Bill Gates Explains India Scenario

In Reverse Trade Flow, India Exports 500 Tonnes Of Hilsa To Bangladesh

Gurugram Hit-And-Run Accused Kalyan Bainsla Tried To Escape Police Custody

Sachin Pilot Detained As Punjab Congress Protests Dalit Labourer's Suicide

How Punjab's Farmer Protest Threatens BJP, AAP And Opens Doors For Congress

Top International News

Saudi Arabia's Limited Options Against Houthis After Trump's Rebuff

US Confirms It Has Deployed First 'On-Orbit' Weapon In Space

'Dil To Pagal Hai': Malaysian PM's Post-BRICS Bollywood Playlist Is Viral

Indian-Origin Woman, Friend Crushed To Death By Subway Train In New York

UK Man Admits To Drugging, Raping Wife For Over 20 Years, Sharing Her Photos

Iran War Exposed US Weapons Shortfall, Damaged Bases Across Middle East

US Judge Blocks Trump Visa Curbs On Foreign Students, Journalists

After BRICS 2026, India's Real Test Is Balancing The West

'Turning Space Into Battlefield': China, Russia Warn As US Deploys Weapons

Saudi Arabia's Limited Options Against Houthis After Trump's Rebuff

Top Sports News

India ODI Squad: Agarkar Set To Pick 3 IPL Captains, Pant Could Return vs WI

2nd T20I LIVE: India Recover After Massive Blunder, Afghanistan 5 Down

Curtis Campher Stars As Amsterdam Flames Set New ETPL Benchmark

"Playing At Old Trafford For 1st Time As Opponent Was A Big Moment": Tielemans

"Abhishek Shouldn't Have Played": World Cup-Winner Drops Surprising Remark

Foreign Ministry Reacts After India Refuse Asia Cup Trophy: "Matter Under BCCI"

BCCI's Update On Chakaravarthy's Injury That Ruled Him Out Of Afg T20Is

Sooryavanshi Snubbed Again, India Captain Says This On 1 Change vs AFG

From Cricket Bat To Shotgun: Mairaj Ahmad Khan's Remarkable Sporting Journey

"He Will Die": 7 Australian Captains Write To Own Government For Imran Khan