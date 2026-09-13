School Assembly News Headlines (September 14): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

In Trinamool vs Trinamool, A Final Submission Notice To Mamata Banerjee

Congress Questions BRICS Declaration, Says No Mention Of Ladakh, Arunachal

Ex-Army Man Rides Scooty Into Telangana Cantonment, Pulls Off Arms Heist

1 Death Every 8 Hours: Uttarakhand Reports Jump In Road Accidents

Bengal Shuts 252 Madrasas After Review, Show-Cause Notice To 100 More

9 Deaths In Nagaland's Tuensang After Consuming Toxic Liquor

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With Egypt President El-Sisi In Delhi

Woman's Hair Gets Caught In Ferris Wheel At Maharashtra Fair, Scalp Torn Off

Man, 50, Was Returning Home When A Speeding Thar Killed Him In Faridabad

Video: PM Modi Pauses BRICS Speech To Check On China's Xi Jinping

Top International News

PM Modi, Pezeshkian Hold Bilateral For 2nd Time In 2 Weeks Amid Iran Crisis

Sea Routes Need To Be Secure: PM Modi's Hormuz Reference At BRICS Event

Carplomacy 4.0: PM Modi, Putin Travel In 'Fortress On Wheels' In Delhi

Putin Takes "40%" Dig At G7, Compares It With BRICS' Contribution To World GDP

"Dialogue Way Forward To Resolve Conflicts": PM To Putin On BRICS Sidelines

What India Really Wants From BRICS As Trade Deficit Widens

India's Journey From "Least Attractive" To One Of Most Reliable BRICS Members

Attractive" To One Of Most Reliable BRICS Members

India Hosts World Leaders At BRICS Amid 2 Wars. What To Expect

Extreme Heat Is Making London Homes Sink. Here's Why

Top Sports News

1st T20I Live: Sooryavanshi Or Samson - Who Will Open With Abhishek?

Agarkar's Last Assignment As Chief Selector Coming Up, Big Question On Pant

Smriti Mandhana Asked, "When Was The Last Time You Cried?" Her Reply

SA Suffer Injury Blow As Ottneil Baartman Ruled Out Of Australia ODI Series

Sooryavanshi On Cusp Of Massive Record vs Afg, Can Become Youngest To Do This

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final

India vs Afg Live Streaming, 1st T20I Live Telecast: Where To Watch Live

La Liga: Kylian Mbappe At The Double As Real Madrid Sink Rayo

Lando Norris Snatches Pole In Thrilling First-Ever F1 Qualifying At Madring

Sabalenka Smashes Racquet, Yells At Cameraperson After US Open Final Defeat