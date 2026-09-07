School Assembly News Headlines (September 8): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (September 8): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

Telangana Bus Conductor Returns Rs 3 Lakh Left Behind By Haj-Bound Couple

Collapsed Delhi Hostel's Rent Agreement Left Owner With Zero Responsibility

7 Lakh Enrolled vs 8,000 Hostel Rooms: Why Delhi Students Stay In Death Traps

'No Accountability': Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP After Delhi Hostel Collapse

Congress Targets BRS Over Remarks Against Telangana Speaker

Bengal BJP Chief Rejects Hindu Priest's Call To Ban Meat During Durga Puja

Delhi Building Collapse LIVE Updates: Building Owner's Wife And Son Arrested In Satya Niketan Hostel Collapse Case

Who Is Ashwani Kumar Mishra, New Punjab And Haryana High Court Chief Justice

Be Ready, Student Told Friend Before Delhi Tragedy. He Hasn't Been Found Yet

Dubai-Bound Air India Express Returns To Cochin After Engine Oil Levels Drop Mid-Air

Top International News

Forget Oil, Real Estate. AI Stocks Created A $15 Trillion Billionaire Club

No Face ID? Apple's First Foldable iPhone Could Miss These Key Features

Unruly Airline Passenger Who Was Duct-Taped Gets Fired From Realty Job

'Fixing' Concern Surrounds Pak Team, Data Transferred From 2 Players' Phones

NDTV Special:A Himalayan Time Bomb Is Ticking

'He's Told To Join Russian Army': Wife Says Noida Engineer Detained In Moscow

Trump Takes Green Lantern Avatar In White House AI Video: "Beware My Power"

"Shameful": Singapore Launches Probe Into "Racist" Remarks Against Indians

Over 1,000 Families Of 9/11 Victims To Receive 'Therapeutic Bears' Ahead Of 25th Anniversary

How Al-Qaeda Financed The 9/11 Hijackers Over Nearly 2 Years

Top Sports News