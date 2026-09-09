School Assembly News Headlines (September 10): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (September 10): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

Meta India Executives Appear Before Rights Body In Child Abuse Ad Probe

Iron Rods Pierce Karnataka Bus After Tractor Collision, Driver Dies On Spot

Opinion | The Insider's Warning: Why Anthropic Researcher's Resignation Is Big

Names Of 3 Afghans Found On Jharkhand Voter List During SIR

Non-Veg Is Not A Treat During Durga Puja. In Bengal, It Is Bhog

"All Treated Equally": Supreme Court Over Plea On Case Against Rahul Gandhi

How Delhi University's Hostel Gap Forces Students Into Private Market

Criminalising Marital Rape Job Of Parliament, Not Supreme Court: Centre

For Nephew Akash Anand's Return To Party, Mayawati Sets "Sanyas" Condition For His Father-In-Law

Cabinet Clears 5 Multi-Tracking Rail Projects Worth Rs 10,021 Crore In 5 States

Top International News

US' 'Malfunctioned' Claim After Iran Shares Video Of 'Captured' Submarine

"Handcuffs Await": US Halts Cognizant's Green Card Filings Over Alleged Visa

Philippines Leader Slams China For 'Bullying' After On-Stage 'Intimidation'

Indian Engineer, Who Was Detained In Russia For 'Drunkenness', Returns Home

India Flags 'Anomalies' In New UN Map Over Arunachal, Aksai Chin Markings

US Says It Destroyed 5 Iranian Tankers After Attacks On American Warship

'Matter Between Them': India On Row Over Hindu Group's Eiffel Tower Visit

"They Grabbed Me Under...": Trump Shares Shocking 9/11 Story

Putin, Trump Discussed Potential Trilateral Meeting With Xi Jinping: Kremlin

Philippines Leader Gets China's 'Bullying' Note On Stage. What He Did Next

Top Sports News

Duleep Trophy Final: Kishan Plays Another Solid Knock; East All But Seal Title

England vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd Test Day 1

Root Surpasses Waugh, Ponting In Test List, Gets Closer To Tendulkar's Record

History In Windhoek: SA Debutant Equals Huge World Record With 150 vs Namibia

5/48: Babar's Off Stump Sent Flattened As Pakistan Implode Inside 90 Minutes