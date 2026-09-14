Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea In CBI FIR In Sushant Singh's Ex-Manager Case

MLA Aaditya Thackeray, actors Dino Morea, Rhea Chakraborty are among those named in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR registered on Monday in connection with the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said.

The development comes nearly two weeks after the Bombay High Court ordered the central agency to take over the probe in the case.

A case has been registered under sections pertaining to murder, gang-rape, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and providing false information.

"The then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, father of Aaditya Thackeray, and others played a significant role in the conspiracy and subsequent cover-up. The concerned public servants and police officers are also liable to be investigated for destruction or suppression of case papers, files and other public records, fabrication of official records, and misuse of public funds, manpower and police machinery for unlawful purposes and for shielding the offenders," the CBI FIR states.

Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, Rhea Chakraborty, the doctors and staff concerned with the delayed post-mortem are among "people whose roles require investigation", the CBI FIR says.

Earlier, the central probe agency had written to the police seeking all documents and records related to Disha Salian's death to facilitate its investigation.

Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat. The city police then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in Salian's case.

Last week, Salian's father, Satish Salian, recorded his statement before the CBI as part of the agency's probe into his daughter's death.

In his statement, Satish Salian alleged that several individuals, including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son and Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, and others, played a significant role in an alleged conspiracy and subsequent cover-up.

The Bombay High Court's September 2 order for CBI probe came on a petition filed by Disha Salian's father alleging lapses by Mumbai Police in the investigation into his daughter's death in June 2020.

The court pulled up Mumbai Police for failing to register an FIR for six years, observing that its investigation "raises more questions than answers" and pointed to "glaring discrepancies" in the investigation.

The court had also noted that copies of the post-mortem report and the ADR had not been provided to Salian's family even six years after her death.

After conducting an inquiry, the police claimed that Disha Salian's death was a case of suicide. Her father, however, filed a petition in the High Court last year alleging that his daughter was gang-raped and murdered.