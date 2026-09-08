School Assembly News Headlines (September 9): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (September 9): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.

Top National News

Licence, Rent Regulation: Delhi Plans New PG Policy After Building Collapse

AI Reconstruction: How An Unstable Pillar Led To Delhi Building Collapse

"Video Was Cropped": Maharashtra Minister On Sanjay Dutt Marathi Row

200 Private Hostels Marked "Dangerous" After Delhi Collapse Kills 7

As 'Broken Jaw Gesture' Sparks Opposition Fury, Vijay's Clarification

Vijay Faces DMK Heat Over 'Jaw Gesture', Ally Also Decries It As Reference To MK Stalin's 1976 Arrest

PM Modi Inaugurates 150 Km Key Stretch Of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway

Before PM Modi's Event, Fake PMO Official, Man With Gun Detained In Mumbai

After Manipur Musician Beaten To Death In Delhi, Kiren Rijiju vs Rahul Gandhi Over "Playing Politics"

PM Modi Inaugurates BJP's 'Namo Kamalam' Office In Gujarat

Top International News

Video: Houthis Lay Waste To Saudi Weapons Trucks, Riyadh Vows Response

'World's Factory' Doesn't Need Workers Anymore? Inside China's Job Crisis

In Nepal, A 12-Year-Old Boy Is Waiting For Parents Who Will Never Come Home

OpenAI Scientist Warns Of Risks As AI Systems Become More Powerful

Netanyahu Was Warned About Hamas' 2023 Attack, He Told No One: Report

Eiffel Tower Shuts After Women Staff "Sidelined" For Hindu Group's Visit

73 Injured In Houthi Attack On Saudi Arabia's Airports, Aramco Oil Sites

US Warns EB-1 Green Cards May Run Out For Indians Before September Ends

Prince Harry, Meghan To Be Treated As Private Citizens In UK: King Charles

British Indian Professional In Race To Succeed Ex-PM Keir Starmer As UK MP

Top Sports News

Duleep Trophy Final: Shami, Mukesh Lead East Zone's Charge vs South Zone

BCCI Strikes Gold: Rs 130 Crore Deal Sees ChatGPT, Others Join Indian Cricket

Babar's Admission Makes Pakistan Cricket Row Over 7 Mid-Series Sacking Murkier

Shami Leads East Zone Charge, South Zone Stare At Huge Deficit In Final

Shami Warned By Umpires During Duleep Trophy Final. Here's The Details