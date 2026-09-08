School Assembly News Headlines (September 9): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (September 9)
School Assembly News Headlines (September 9): Start your day with a quick look at the latest buzz in national news, global happenings, sports highlights and the education sector. From policy changes that impact our communities to groundbreaking innovations in learning and from thrilling sports matchups to significant international events, today promises a rich mix of stories. Stay informed with the key highlights that are sparking conversations everywhere. Here's your first glimpse at what's making headlines today.
Top National News
- Licence, Rent Regulation: Delhi Plans New PG Policy After Building Collapse
- AI Reconstruction: How An Unstable Pillar Led To Delhi Building Collapse
- "Video Was Cropped": Maharashtra Minister On Sanjay Dutt Marathi Row
- 200 Private Hostels Marked "Dangerous" After Delhi Collapse Kills 7
- As 'Broken Jaw Gesture' Sparks Opposition Fury, Vijay's Clarification
- Vijay Faces DMK Heat Over 'Jaw Gesture', Ally Also Decries It As Reference To MK Stalin's 1976 Arrest
- PM Modi Inaugurates 150 Km Key Stretch Of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway
- Before PM Modi's Event, Fake PMO Official, Man With Gun Detained In Mumbai
- After Manipur Musician Beaten To Death In Delhi, Kiren Rijiju vs Rahul Gandhi Over "Playing Politics"
- PM Modi Inaugurates BJP's 'Namo Kamalam' Office In Gujarat
Top International News
- Video: Houthis Lay Waste To Saudi Weapons Trucks, Riyadh Vows Response
- 'World's Factory' Doesn't Need Workers Anymore? Inside China's Job Crisis
- In Nepal, A 12-Year-Old Boy Is Waiting For Parents Who Will Never Come Home
- OpenAI Scientist Warns Of Risks As AI Systems Become More Powerful
- Netanyahu Was Warned About Hamas' 2023 Attack, He Told No One: Report
- Eiffel Tower Shuts After Women Staff "Sidelined" For Hindu Group's Visit
- 73 Injured In Houthi Attack On Saudi Arabia's Airports, Aramco Oil Sites
- US Warns EB-1 Green Cards May Run Out For Indians Before September Ends
- Prince Harry, Meghan To Be Treated As Private Citizens In UK: King Charles
- British Indian Professional In Race To Succeed Ex-PM Keir Starmer As UK MP
Top Sports News
- Duleep Trophy Final: Shami, Mukesh Lead East Zone's Charge vs South Zone
- BCCI Strikes Gold: Rs 130 Crore Deal Sees ChatGPT, Others Join Indian Cricket
- Babar's Admission Makes Pakistan Cricket Row Over 7 Mid-Series Sacking Murkier
- Shami Leads East Zone Charge, South Zone Stare At Huge Deficit In Final
- Shami Warned By Umpires During Duleep Trophy Final. Here's The Details
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