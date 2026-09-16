Woman Strips On American Airlines Flight To Miami, Performs 'Indecent Acts'

A woman was taken into police custody after she allegedly stripped naked and performed indecent acts during an American Airlines flight to Florida. The incident took place on Friday (Sep 11) shortly after 9 pm local time, when American Airlines Flight 1779 departed from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport for Miami International Airport, nearly two hours after its scheduled departure time.

As the flight was mid-air, the cabin crew alerted the cockpit that a female passenger in seat 9D had stripped herself naked and was engaging in indecent acts in front of the passengers. The Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System logged a message concerning the incident.

"FA1 REPORTS THAT PAX IN SEAT 9DEF HAS TAKEN OFF ALL HER CLOTHES AND WAS SEEN BY OTHER PAX ******************* IN AN INDECENT MANNER. FOM SAYS THIS MUST BE REPORTED TO IOC/OSM AND HAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT," read the message, as per Fox News.

When the plane landed, police were waiting at the gate, and the woman was taken into custody. No further details have been released, and it is unclear if the woman will face charges.

Despite the woman's inappropriate and disruptive behaviour, the flight was not diverted and landed as scheduled in Miami around 11:23 pm.

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Previous Incidents

In another recent incident, a man on an American Airlines flight from Reno, Nevada, to New Jersey had to be duct-taped to his seat after he allegedly attacked another passenger.

In June, a Turkish Airlines flight from Denver International Airport to Istanbul was cancelled following a lavatory system malfunction that flooded the aircraft cabin with sewage water and faeces. The incident occurred as the plane was taxiing down the runway, forcing the pilot to abort the takeoff and return to the terminal gate.