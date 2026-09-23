School Assembly News Headlines (September 24): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (September 24): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National News

7 Bank Transactions You Should Check Immediately If You See Them

Public Holiday On Maharaja's Birth Anniversary Divides Opinion In Jammu And Kashmir

Gautam Adani Takes Top Spot In Hurun India Rich List 2026

Hours Before Death, IIT Bombay Student Told Friend He "Made A Mistake": Sources

8 Flats, Gold, Luxury Cars: Hyderabad Hospital Official Faces Corruption Case

"They Turned PoK Into A Graveyard": Kashmiri Woman Who Slammed Pakistan At UN

Disagreement Sign Of Democracy: BJP Slams Opposition On Poll Body Row

'Like Batting Team Choosing Umpire': Supreme Court Judge On Poll Body Selection Law

LPG-Aadhaar Authentication: What Changes From October 1

Analysis: Punjab Drug Menace May Prove To Be AAP's Achilles Heel

Top International News

Trump Pitches India-Middle East-Europe Corridor As Solution To Iran Problem

PM Modi May Visit US For G20 Summit, Bilateral With Trump On Cards

Explosions Near Hormuz As Trump Says "Had Good Talks" With Iranian Delegation

Imran Khan's Big Charges Against Pak Forces Ahead Of Mega March

Caught On Camera, Syrian President Al-Sharaa Seen Scrolling Reels At UN Meet

Pageantry For Trump-Xi Summit Will Mask Feud Over AI Race

China's US Ambassador Warns On 'Red Lines' Ahead Of Trump, Xi Meeting

Kashmiri Woman Slams Pakistan's Bloody Crackdown Of Protests In PoK At UN

Trump's Ballroom Will House Drone Port. There Is Already One Next Door

US Treasury Chief Scott Bessent Could Become Trump's New AI Adviser: Report

Top Sports News

CSK Planning Course Of Action Amid Team Leaks, Match-Fixing Allegations

Not 5 Sixes, Rinku Singh Reveals What He Really Wants To Be Remembered For

India Get Big Respect As Brazil Coach Makes Strong Statement Before Match

Asian Games: Indian Men's Badminton Team Loses To China 3-1, Wins Bronze Medal

India Storm Into Asian Games Men's Kabaddi Semifinals, Confirms Medal

China's Yu Zidi, 13, Wins Third Gold With Latest Asian Games Record

Indian Mixed Doubles Pairs Advance To Round 3 In Table Tennis At Asian Games

India's Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal Miss Out On Skeet Individual Medals

Pak Coaching Staff Hit By Major Exit As Ashley Noffke Takes Over Netherlands

Gambhir's 'Sleepless Night' Involved 1 Selection Call. It Involved Sooryavanshi