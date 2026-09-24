School Assembly News Headlines (September 25): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (September 25)
School Assembly News Headlines (September 25): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.
Top National News
- Opposition To Push For Impeachment Of Poll Body Chief Again: Sources
- Analysis | Rahul Gandhi's Revival vs Akhilesh Yadav's Leverage: Inside the Samajwadi-Congress Tug of War
- "Happens In US, Japan Too": Minister's Shocker On Bihar Sexual Assault Cases
- Opinion | Bihar Assault, Hisar Marriage Ban: Who'll Stop The Guardians Of Indian 'Culture'?
- Opinion: LSR, Astha Kunj And The Unfinished Fight For Women's Right To Public Spaces
- India's Power Shortage Tops Summer Levels As El Nino Dries Up Hydropower
- Telangana Orders Probe Into Land Holdings Linked To KCR Family, BRS Leaders
- 'Why Delayed FIR?' Supreme Court Questions Andhra Cops Over Custodial Death Case
- BJP's Rs 529 Crore Poll Blitz Across 5 States, Outspends Parties
- 'Have Seen What Delay Does': Supreme Court Cites Shiv Sena In Trinamool Hearing
Top International News
- An AI 'Kill Chain' Was Behind US Strikes On Iranian School In Minab: Report
- Team Trump Announces Trade Truce With China As Xi Begins Rare US Visit
- Xi Jinping Lands In US For Key State Visit, Trump Receives Him
- 8 Suicide Bids At Lincoln Aircraft Carrier During Iran Deploymen: Team Trump
- US Judge Lifts Trump's White House Ban On CNN, MS NOW, Politico
- Pakistan Attacks 10 Sites In Afghanistan After Alleged Strikes On Border
- Unplanned Pit Stop, Diversion: How US-Bound F-35 Parts Ended Up In China
- 'Irresponsible Not To Prepare': Canada's Mark Carney On 'Risk' Of US Invasion
- What Trump Wants From Xi Jinping After Giving Him A King's Welcome
- S Jaishankar 'Reiterates India's Concerns' To Rubio Over Russia Sanction Bill
Top Sports News
- WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Preview: Date, Full Match Card, Start Time, And How To Watch
- NFL Analyst Breaks Silence On Jaxson Dart's Injury And New York Giants' Quarterback Plans
- Travis Kelce Reveals What Has Made The Chiefs More Dangerous In 2026
- Gautam Gambhir's Honest Verdict On His Two-Year India Stint
- "Officials Cost Us Gold": Rowers' Big Charge On Federation After Bronze
- India In Athletics, Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Seema Kumari Wins Bronze In 10,000m, Seals India's 1st Athletics Medal
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Considered Portugal Exit After World Cup Loss
- Erin Andrews Had Just 3 Words For Taylor Swift After She Wore Her Brand
- Esports At Asian Games: Paritosh Moves To Quarter-Finals In Puyo Puyo Event
- Farmer's Daughter Roshibina Creates History With Third Asian Games Medal
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