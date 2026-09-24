School Assembly News Headlines (September 25): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (September 25): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National News

Opposition To Push For Impeachment Of Poll Body Chief Again: Sources

Analysis | Rahul Gandhi's Revival vs Akhilesh Yadav's Leverage: Inside the Samajwadi-Congress Tug of War

"Happens In US, Japan Too": Minister's Shocker On Bihar Sexual Assault Cases

Opinion | Bihar Assault, Hisar Marriage Ban: Who'll Stop The Guardians Of Indian 'Culture'?

Opinion: LSR, Astha Kunj And The Unfinished Fight For Women's Right To Public Spaces

India's Power Shortage Tops Summer Levels As El Nino Dries Up Hydropower

Telangana Orders Probe Into Land Holdings Linked To KCR Family, BRS Leaders

'Why Delayed FIR?' Supreme Court Questions Andhra Cops Over Custodial Death Case

BJP's Rs 529 Crore Poll Blitz Across 5 States, Outspends Parties

'Have Seen What Delay Does': Supreme Court Cites Shiv Sena In Trinamool Hearing

Top International News

An AI 'Kill Chain' Was Behind US Strikes On Iranian School In Minab: Report

Team Trump Announces Trade Truce With China As Xi Begins Rare US Visit

Xi Jinping Lands In US For Key State Visit, Trump Receives Him

8 Suicide Bids At Lincoln Aircraft Carrier During Iran Deploymen: Team Trump

US Judge Lifts Trump's White House Ban On CNN, MS NOW, Politico

Pakistan Attacks 10 Sites In Afghanistan After Alleged Strikes On Border

Unplanned Pit Stop, Diversion: How US-Bound F-35 Parts Ended Up In China

'Irresponsible Not To Prepare': Canada's Mark Carney On 'Risk' Of US Invasion

What Trump Wants From Xi Jinping After Giving Him A King's Welcome

S Jaishankar 'Reiterates India's Concerns' To Rubio Over Russia Sanction Bill

Top Sports News

WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Preview: Date, Full Match Card, Start Time, And How To Watch

NFL Analyst Breaks Silence On Jaxson Dart's Injury And New York Giants' Quarterback Plans

Travis Kelce Reveals What Has Made The Chiefs More Dangerous In 2026

Gautam Gambhir's Honest Verdict On His Two-Year India Stint

"Officials Cost Us Gold": Rowers' Big Charge On Federation After Bronze

India In Athletics, Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Seema Kumari Wins Bronze In 10,000m, Seals India's 1st Athletics Medal

Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Considered Portugal Exit After World Cup Loss

Erin Andrews Had Just 3 Words For Taylor Swift After She Wore Her Brand

Esports At Asian Games: Paritosh Moves To Quarter-Finals In Puyo Puyo Event

Farmer's Daughter Roshibina Creates History With Third Asian Games Medal