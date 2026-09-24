Harish Vatnani, Head of Trade, Zebpay

"Bitcoin's rally continues to hold up, with the asset now nearly 50% above its June low and up more than 10% over the past week. One of the stronger signals behind the move is the amount of BTC that remains dormant - around 81% of the circulating supply has not moved in at least six months. Long-term holders have also accumulated more than 3 million BTC since 2020, despite significant selling from some early holders.

Momentum remains positive, although it has cooled slightly. Bitcoin's daily RSI is at 65.31, still above the 50 mark that indicates gains are outweighing losses, but below the 70 level reached earlier in the rally. This suggests momentum remains strong without yet showing the same level of overheating.

Ethereum, meanwhile, has seen some profit-taking after failing to sustain its move toward $2,800. ETH slipped below $2,700 on September 23, with the $2,648 intraday low coming into focus. The pullback came despite strong ETF demand, with US spot Ethereum ETFs attracting $270 million on September 21 and another $162.2 million on September 22, taking two-day inflows to $432.2 million.

The broader macro backdrop remains important as well. The Federal Reserve raised its target rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%-4.00% on September 16. While the rate decision preceded Ethereum's latest rally, there is no clear evidence linking it directly to the September 23 pullback.

Overall, Bitcoin's strength is still being supported by tight long-term supply and sustained accumulation, while Ethereum is showing that strong ETF demand has not completely insulated it from short-term selling. The key question now is whether continued institutional flows can absorb profit-taking and keep the broader crypto rally intact."