Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in red on Thursday.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Crypto Update By Harish Vatnani
Harish Vatnani, Head of Trade, Zebpay
"Bitcoin's rally continues to hold up, with the asset now nearly 50% above its June low and up more than 10% over the past week. One of the stronger signals behind the move is the amount of BTC that remains dormant - around 81% of the circulating supply has not moved in at least six months. Long-term holders have also accumulated more than 3 million BTC since 2020, despite significant selling from some early holders.
Momentum remains positive, although it has cooled slightly. Bitcoin's daily RSI is at 65.31, still above the 50 mark that indicates gains are outweighing losses, but below the 70 level reached earlier in the rally. This suggests momentum remains strong without yet showing the same level of overheating.
Ethereum, meanwhile, has seen some profit-taking after failing to sustain its move toward $2,800. ETH slipped below $2,700 on September 23, with the $2,648 intraday low coming into focus. The pullback came despite strong ETF demand, with US spot Ethereum ETFs attracting $270 million on September 21 and another $162.2 million on September 22, taking two-day inflows to $432.2 million.
The broader macro backdrop remains important as well. The Federal Reserve raised its target rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%-4.00% on September 16. While the rate decision preceded Ethereum's latest rally, there is no clear evidence linking it directly to the September 23 pullback.
Overall, Bitcoin's strength is still being supported by tight long-term supply and sustained accumulation, while Ethereum is showing that strong ETF demand has not completely insulated it from short-term selling. The key question now is whether continued institutional flows can absorb profit-taking and keep the broader crypto rally intact."
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Crypto markets are facing a mildly cautious macro backdrop as weakness across US equities points to softer risk appetite. The Nasdaq fell 1.13%, while the S&P 500 and Dow declined 0.75% and 0.68%, respectively. Gold edged higher as investors sought defensive assets, while lower oil prices offered some relief from inflation concerns. For crypto, these conditions may keep Bitcoin range-bound and place greater pressure on altcoins, which are typically more sensitive to shifts in liquidity and risk sentiment.
Bitcoin has pulled back to around $84,425 after facing resistance near $87,000. The immediate pressure is largely macro-driven as US Treasury yields have climbed above 5%, making bonds more attractive and reducing risk appetite across equities and crypto. Geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East is also keeping investors cautious.
Despite this short-term volatility, institutional demand remains encouraging. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recently recorded nearly $1 billion in daily net inflows, suggesting that larger investors continue to accumulate. For now, $83,520 is the key support level to watch, followed by $81,000. A sustained move above $87,000 could restore positive momentum. Markets may remain sensitive to bond yields, inflation expectations and geopolitical developments.
Among altcoins, XRP is consolidating just below the psychologically important $1.50 level after its weekly surge. A decisive close above $1.50 - $1.52 could open the way toward $1.58 - $1.60. If momentum weakens, $1.45 - $1.47 is the first area to watch. Losing it could produce a deeper retracement toward $1.40.
SOL is holding close to $115 following a nearly 16% weekly rally. The first resistance zone sits around $116 - $118, with $120 acting as the more important breakout level. Support is likely around $112 - $113, followed by the stronger $108 - $110 area. Holding above $110 would keep the broader weekly recovery intact."
Why Rural India Struggles To Get Home Loans Despite Rising Demand
Digital verification, better data analysis and technology-led credit assessment can make the lending process faster and reduce paperwork. Read full report here