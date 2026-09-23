Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com

Bitcoin is trading near $86,500 after gaining almost 14% over the past week. The immediate driver is the return of institutional demand. US spot-Bitcoin ETFs attracted nearly $1.96 billion over four trading sessions through September 22. Spot buying has strengthened, while traders who had bet on lower prices were forced to close their positions as Bitcoin crossed $80,000. This added momentum to the rally.

The recovery is also spreading beyond Bitcoin. XRP and Solana have gained about 23% and 22%, respectively, over seven days. Ethereum is up nearly 15%. This suggests that investors are gradually becoming more willing to take risk across the crypto market.

However, leverage and profit-booking have increased with prices. The US Federal Reserve has also raised its policy rate to 3.75%-4%. The approaching US inflation and employment releases could therefore produce sharp moves.

Our advice: Investors should avoid chasing the market after a rapid rise. Those seeking exposure can stagger purchases and keep position sizes modest. Bitcoin holding above $83,000-$85,000 would strengthen the breakout. A fall below this zone could trigger a deeper pullback towards $80,000.