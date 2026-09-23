Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open lower on Wednesday.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:
Market Analysis By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin is trading near $86,500 after gaining almost 14% over the past week. The immediate driver is the return of institutional demand. US spot-Bitcoin ETFs attracted nearly $1.96 billion over four trading sessions through September 22. Spot buying has strengthened, while traders who had bet on lower prices were forced to close their positions as Bitcoin crossed $80,000. This added momentum to the rally.
The recovery is also spreading beyond Bitcoin. XRP and Solana have gained about 23% and 22%, respectively, over seven days. Ethereum is up nearly 15%. This suggests that investors are gradually becoming more willing to take risk across the crypto market.
However, leverage and profit-booking have increased with prices. The US Federal Reserve has also raised its policy rate to 3.75%-4%. The approaching US inflation and employment releases could therefore produce sharp moves.
Our advice: Investors should avoid chasing the market after a rapid rise. Those seeking exposure can stagger purchases and keep position sizes modest. Bitcoin holding above $83,000-$85,000 would strengthen the breakout. A fall below this zone could trigger a deeper pullback towards $80,000.
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 snapped a four-session winning streak on Tuesday succumbing to a second-half reversal on the day of the NSE's weekly derivatives expiry, slipping 85 points to 23,329. Despite opening higher in tandem with global peers, the benchmark indices surrendered all intraday gains due to selling in the IT sector, completely neutralizing the positive macroeconomic relief of crude oil falling below the $100 mark. Overnight, Wall Street diverged: the Nasdaq rose 0.45% to a second straight record at 27,244 as chipmakers extended their rally, the S&P 500 ended flat, and the Dow slipped 0.36%.
In Asia, the Kospi is up 0.3% ahead of its Chuseok break and the Hang Seng is down by almost 1%; Japan remains shut for the Autumnal Equinox holiday and reopens Thursday. Brent has eased towards $98 a barrel over five sessions on hopes of US-Iran diplomacy, offering some relief to India's import bill, though prices remain elevated. GIFT Nifty trading at 23,345, suggests a gap down open by about 55 points.
The undertone stays cautious as long as the index trades below 23,500, the zone that capped Tuesday's advance; a sustained move above it opens 23,650. Immediate support rests at 23,200, and a break would expose 23,000. Bias: mildly cautious at the open, traders must avoid catching falling knives in the IT sector and utilize any structural dips to strictly accumulate domestic-facing sectors like Realty and Pharma until clear directional momentum emerges.
Commodities Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Gold steadied above $4,350/oz, holding its ground while oil extended its decline to a sixth straight session. Meanwhile, Fed officials kept striking a hawkish tone, with markets now pricing in 90% odds of a December hike. Silver bucked the trend, climbing above $67/oz for a second session. Crude fell below $90/barrel as diplomatic developments improved supply expectations. Iran offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within a week if the US eases its blockade, while Saudi Arabia's damaged pipeline has resumed pumping, with meaningful flows targeted by Saturday. The rupee strengthened to around Rs 95.65/$, supported by the continued decline in oil prices.
Crypto Update: Expert Views
Mudrex
Bitcoin is stabilising around $86,000 after US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their largest single-day inflow in 11 months, at $999 million. The move also pushed BTC above its 365-day moving average for the first time since March 2023. Interestingly, on-chain data shows unusually little profit-taking for a move this size, though the Coinbase Premium Index remains negative, suggesting this rally has leaned more on futures and ETF flows than organic spot buying so far. The most significant near-term catalyst is tomorrow's Trump-Xi summit, with Polymarket pricing a 92% chance of a US-China tariff agreement by year-end. Immediate resistance now sits at $87,000, with support moving up to $85,000. A sustained move above $89,000 could open doors towards the $100,000 mark said Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex.
CoinSwitch
BTC surged to $87.4K, its highest level since January 2026, as strong institutional demand and short liquidations accelerated the move. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded nearly $999 million in net inflows on 21st September, led by major issuers including BlackRock and Fidelity, while roughly $648 million in short positions were liquidated. Improving macro conditions, including softer oil prices and increased U.S. Treasury buybacks, also supported risk appetite. The key question now is whether ETF inflows remain sustained. Continued institutional accumulation could keep $100K in focus, while fading flows may see BTC consolidate around current levels said Balaji Srihari, VP - Business, India, CoinSwitch
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"The broader crypto market is trading with a positive bias, with total market capitalization rising toward $2.93 trillion and 24-hour trading volume at approximately $110.73 billion.
Bitcoin is trading near $86,304, up 0.93%, while Ethereum is relatively steady at $2,749, gaining 0.21%. Solana has advanced 0.58% to around $118, XRP is the standout performer, climbing 4.77% to approximately $1.58.
Derivatives positioning supports this contrast. Bitcoin open interest has increased by only 0.38%, suggesting that its price recovery is not being accompanied by a significant buildup of fresh leverage. XRP open interest, however, has risen by 6%. This could amplify XRP's momentum but also increases the possibility of volatility and leveraged liquidations.
Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a daily net inflow of $364.4 million, equivalent to roughly 4,210 BTC, alongside $3.74 billion in trading volume. Their cumulative net inflows now stand at $56.98 billion, with total net assets of $107.86 billion. Ethereum ETFs also registered a net inflow of 25,700 ETH, worth approximately $70.7 million at the prevailing market price. However, ETH gained only 0.21%, indicating that positive institutional demand has not yet translated into equally strong price momentum.
According to analysts, BTC long positions may be maintained by futures traders only while price holds above $85,000. A confirmed four-hour close above $87,500 could strengthen the case for continuation toward $88,500-$90,000. ETH longs may be maintained above $2,700, a four-hour close above $2,820 could support movement toward $2,850-$2,900. Short positions become technically stronger only after BTC closes below $85,000 or ETH below $2,700, preferably with rising volume and open interest.
Market sentiment has entered the Greed zone, with the Fear and Greed Index at 76. Meanwhile, the Altcoin Season Index stands at 50, indicating that the market remains evenly balanced between Bitcoin and altcoins."
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