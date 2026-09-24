New E-Commerce Rules: 7 Checks Every Shopper Must Make Before Buying Online

Online shopping has made buying almost anything possible with a few clicks. But that convenience also comes with a risk that is easy to overlook. Every online purchase leaves behind a digital trail. It can include your name, phone number, delivery address, login details and payment information.

India's new Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, set to come into effect from January 2027, are aimed at making online marketplaces more transparent. The rules tighten requirements around pricing, seller disclosures, search rankings, advertising, dark patterns, consumer data and grievance redressal.

But greater transparency does not eliminate cybersecurity risks. "Consumers can verify a seller and still fall victim to a phishing link. Even when the shopping platform itself is legitimate, a compromised account can expose saved addresses and payment information," Mandar Patil, EVP at Cyble, told NDTV.

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This makes the humble "Buy Now" button more important than it looks. According to Patil, shoppers should run through seven basic checks before clicking the buy option:-

1. Check Who Is Actually Selling The Product

The new rules require e-commerce platforms to provide important seller information, including business details, address, customer service information and ratings. Do not rely only on product pictures or reviews. Check the seller details, particularly when buying expensive gadgets, branded products or other high-value items. A genuine-looking product page does not necessarily mean the seller is genuine.

2. Check The Payment Page Before Entering Your Details

Before entering card details, UPI credentials or other financial information, check the website address. The payment page should belong to the expected platform or a legitimate authorised payment processor. Be cautious if you are suddenly redirected to a different website. More importantly, never share your OTP, UPI PIN, card PIN or password with a seller or someone claiming to represent the shopping platform. "Payment-related redirections deserve particular attention. A consumer should stop if a transaction suddenly asks for credentials that are not normally required to complete a purchase," Patil said.

3. Do Not Assume The Top Search Result Is Safe

The new e-commerce rules also address how platforms rank search results. Platforms cannot manipulate search results or indexes in a way that misleads consumers or affects the relevance of results. They must also provide information about key factors that influence rankings. But consumers should still do their own checks. Look at the seller, reviews and product specifications. Check the payment destination before completing the purchase. If a seller asks you to leave the platform and make a payment elsewhere, treat it as a warning sign.

4. Know When A Listing Is A Paid Advertisement

Sponsored listings must be clearly identified under the amended rules. A product appearing at the top of a shopping search does not automatically mean it is the most reliable option. A sponsored listing is an advertisement. It is not a guarantee that the seller, product or offer is trustworthy. Check whether the listing is sponsored, verify the seller and avoid clicking unknown files or links simply because they appear alongside an advertisement.

5. Watch Out For Dark Patterns And Strange Redirects

Dark patterns can push consumers towards choices they may not have intended to make. These could include unwanted services, additional charges or confusing options. The amended rules require e-commerce entities to comply with the 2023 guidelines on prevention and regulation of dark patterns. They also include requirements around annual self-assessment and displaying a compliance certificate.

There is a cybersecurity angle too. Be wary of unusual pop-ups, unexpected redirects and messages such as "payment failed" that suddenly ask you to enter your credentials again. "A confusing interface may not always indicate an attack, but a sudden request for sensitive information should make consumers pause and verify what is happening," Patil said.

6. Check What Data The Platform Wants

Online shopping requires some personal information. But not every piece of information requested during registration or checkout may be necessary for the transaction. The 2026 amendments include requirements governing the use of data collected by marketplace entities, including obtaining prior consent for certain uses of information.

Before creating an account or completing a transaction, check what information is being requested and why. Avoid sharing unnecessary personal details. Also use a strong, unique password for shopping accounts instead of reusing passwords across websites.

7. Keep A Digital Record Of The Transaction

Security does not end after the payment goes through. Save the invoice, order confirmation, payment receipt, product details and important communication with the seller. These records can become useful if a transaction turns into a dispute.

The amended rules also strengthen grievance redressal requirements. Grievance officers are required to acknowledge complaints within 48 hours and provide a recorded copy of the complaint. The government has also said e-commerce companies will join the National Consumer Helpline convergence initiative. In 2025, the National Consumer Helpline registered 17,71,622 complaints, with nearly 29 per cent relating to e-commerce.

Why The Buy Now Button Needs A Second Look

The new rules are designed to make digital commerce more transparent. But regulation cannot replace basic consumer caution. An online purchase involves much more than choosing a product and paying for it. Consumers share personal information, create accounts, authorise payments and interact with digital systems.

Checking the seller, verifying the payment URL, identifying sponsored listings and questioning unusual redirects can take only a few seconds. Those few seconds could prevent a routine online purchase from becoming a cybersecurity problem.