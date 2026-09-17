SBI Recruitment 2026: Apply For Group CISO Post, Salary Up To Rs 2.5 Crore; Check Eligibility

SBI Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications from eligible Indian citizens for engagement as Group Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) on a contractual basis. The recruitment drive is for one vacancy, with the selected candidate eligible for an annual CTC of up to Rs 2.50 crore. The application process began on September 4, 2026, and interested candidates can submit their forms until September 24, 2026. The post is based in Mumbai/Navi Mumbai, although SBI reserves the right to transfer or depute the officer as per its requirements. The engagement will initially be for three years and may be extended by two years.

How To Apply For SBI Group CISO Recruitment 2026?

Eligible candidates can apply online through SBI's careers portal. The application fee is Rs 750 for General, EWS and OBC candidates, while SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Visit the SBI Careers website at sbi.bank.in.

Go to the Current Openings section.

Find advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2026-27/21.

Read the detailed recruitment notification carefully.

Click on the online application link.

Register and fill in the required details.

Upload the photograph, signature and required documents.

Pay the applicable application fee online.

Submit the application form after checking all details.

Download and retain the submitted application and e-receipt for future reference.

SBI Group CISO Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Group CISO post must meet the prescribed educational and professional experience requirements as of August 31, 2026.

BTech/BE in Computer Science, Computer Science and Engineering, Software Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Cyber Security or an equivalent discipline with at least 50% marks.

Candidates with MCA, MTech or MSc in the specified disciplines can also apply.

The qualification must be from a recognised university, institution or board.

Professional certifications such as CISSP, CISM, CCISO and CISA are preferred and must be valid on the date of the interview.

Age limit: The maximum age is 57 years as on August 31, 2026.

The last date to register and pay the application fee is September 24, 2026. SBI has advised candidates to apply well before the closing date to avoid problems caused by heavy website or internet traffic.