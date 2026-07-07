SBI Probationary Officers Recruitment 2026: Registration Closing Tomorrow For 1,500 Vacancies

The SBI PO Recruitment 2026 application window will be closed tomorrow, July 8, 2026. Candidates who are planning to begin their banking career with the State Bank of India should complete the online registration before the deadline through the official SBI Careers portal. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,500 Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies across India. Out of the total posts, 1,446 are regular vacancies, while 54 are backlog vacancies. SBI has also mentioned that the number of vacancies may change based on the bank's requirements.

How to Apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official SBI Careers website at sbi.bank.in/web/careers/.

Open the Probationary Officer Recruitment 2026 application link.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in the online application form with the required details.

Upload the photograph, signature, thumb impression, and handwritten declaration.

Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future use.

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The application fee is Rs 750 for candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR), OBC, and EWS categories. Candidates from SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories are exempt from paying the application fee.

Who Are Eligible For SBI PO Recruitment 2026?

Candidates applying for SBI PO Recruitment 2026 must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government.

Students in the final year or final semester of graduation are also eligible to apply. However, if shortlisted for the interview, they must submit proof of passing the qualifying examination on or before September 30, 2026.

Applicants should be between 21 and 30 years of age as of April 1, 2026. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will receive age relaxation according to the Government of India norms.