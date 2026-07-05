SBI CBO Interview Admit Card 2026 Out For 2,050 Posts; Check Steps To Download

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview admit cards for the Circle-Based Officer (CBO) Recruitment 2026. Candidates who qualified in the written examination for 2,050 vacancies can now download their interview call letters from the official SBI recruitment website.

To access the admit card, candidates need to log in using their registration details.

According to SBI, the interviews are expected to begin from July 13, 2026. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the interview call letter along with all the required documents mentioned in the notification. The written exam results for the recruitment were announced on June 30, 2026.

How to Download SBI CBO Interview Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their interview call letter:

Visit the official SBI careers website.

website. Open the Circle-Based Officer (CBO) Recruitment section.

Click on the Interview Call Letter link.

Log in using your registration number and password/date of birth.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

Direct link to download the SBI CBO interview admit card

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,050 Circle-Based Officer (CBO) posts across different circles of SBI. Candidates shortlisted after the written examination will now appear for the interview, which is the next stage of the selection process.

Before the interview, candidates should carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card, including their name, interview date, time and venue. They should also carry valid photo ID proof and other documents as instructed by SBI.

If candidates face any issues while downloading the admit card, they should check whether they have entered the correct login credentials. They are also advised to rely only on updates shared through the official SBI website for the latest information regarding the recruitment process.