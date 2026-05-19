SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration Dates, Vacancy, Post

SBI Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers under the 2026 recruitment cycle. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at sbi.bank.in. According to the official notification, the registration window is open from May 13 to June 2, 2026.

Under the Specialist Cadre Officers, the bank has offered a total of 100 vacancies across different categories for the post of 'Trade Finance Officer.'

Who Is Eligible To Apply?

The recruitment body has prescribed the following mandatory and preferred qualifications:

Age limit: Minimum 23 years, maximum 32 years

Mandatory educational qualification:

Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognised university or institution

Certification in Forex Operations from the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) (Certificate should be dated on or before April 30, 2026)

Preferred qualification: Certificate for Documentary Credit Specialists (CDCS), or Certificate in Trade Finance, or Certificate in International Banking (Certificate should be dated on or before April 30, 2026)

Experience: Minimum 2 years of trade finance processing in supervisory or official role in any scheduled commercial bank.

Candidates must read the eligibility requirements before applying for the role.

Job Profile Includes

Trade finance document scrutiny

Processing of trade finance and forex transactions

Reconciliation of trade finance and forex related entries

Any other tasks related to the bank's trade finance and international business back-office operations

As per the official notification, the selection will be made through shortlisting and interview. The merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order.