SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 To Be Out Today; Candidates Can Check Scorecard, Response Sheet

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the scorecard and response sheet of the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 on Tuesday. Candidates can download them by visiting the official website of SBI.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 5,180 Junior Associate positions. The main examination took place in November 2025. Candidates were given 2 hours and 40 minutes to complete the exam.

The question paper was divided into four sections: General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability with Computer Aptitude. Each section had its own allotted time.

Steps to download the scorecard and response sheet:

Go to the official SBI website at sbi.co.in. On the homepage, click on the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Scorecard link. A new page will open prompting you to enter your login credentials. Enter the required details and click Submit. Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Review your scorecard and download it for your records. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates.