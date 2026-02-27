SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Out, Here Is Direct Link To Check Merit List

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Out: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Clerk Mains Exam Result 2026. The Main examination was conducted on November 21, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) Main exam can check their qualifying status on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The merit list, containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage, has been released in PDF format. Candidates can search for their roll numbers in the list and download the PDF file.

What's Next?

Candidates who clear the Main examination will have to appear for the Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT), which is qualifying in nature.

The final selection will be based on marks obtained in the Mains examination and qualifying the language test.

When Will Scorecards Be Available?

Individual scorecards, including section-wise marks, overall marks, and cut-off details, may be released separately.

What Is the Recruitment Drive About?

The recruitment drive aims to fill thousands of Junior Associate vacancies across various states and Union Territories.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025-26: How To Check

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Click on the "Careers" section

Select the recruitment results link

Click on "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Main Exam Result)"

Download the PDF file

Search for your roll number

No Interview Round

There is no interview round for the SBI Clerk recruitment process.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates.